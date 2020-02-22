The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Hints One Star Isn't Playing Who Fans Think

Before James Gunn heads back over to Marvel to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he is set to relaunch the Suicide Squad franchise with his semi-reboot The Suicide Squad, and fans can't wait to see what he does with the property. While the film will be welcoming back a few characters from the original like Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller, it will feature a host of new characters, and while we're waiting to find out who everyone is playing, a few names have been linked to roles, including Steve Agee. Agee was expected to play King Shark, but a recent tweet by Gunn reveals that Agee may in fact be playing someone else.

It started when Agee took to Twitter to celebrate wrapping his part in the film and thanking Gunn for the opportunity. Agee wrote "Just wrapped #TheSuicideSquad here in Panama! What a fun 6 months it’s been. Thanks @JamesGunn for letting me be part of it!"

That's when Gunn threw a tease out into the wild, saying "You’re welcome!! And you’re incredible in the movie... even though you might not quite be who people think you are. 🤣"

You’re welcome!! And you’re incredible in the movie... even though you might not quite be who people think you are. 🤣 https://t.co/N5Pe8JoBKS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 22, 2020

So, does that mean Agee is playing a different character altogether or is he just a different version of the character than fans are expecting? Could he start out as one character and then turn into King Shark? We've got plenty of questions, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Gunn recently took to Instagram to share a wrap video from the set, though they are still shooting a bit of footage at the moment.

"That’s a wrap on our time in #Panama. #TheSuicideSquad isn’t quite done shooting but we’re approaching the finish line and we did just wrap some key cast members - @joaquincosiooficial, @itsdanielamelchior, @joelkinnaman, @johncena and @steveagee. Each one of them have defied expectations, gone above and beyond the call of duty, and touched my heart. I am grateful for all of them, as well as for the people of #ColonPanama and #PanamaCityPanama who helped to make our time here so special. Video courtesy @gretelroux."

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Taika Waititi, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, and more.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021.

