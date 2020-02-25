The Flash: Mirror Iris Meets With Joe in Exclusive "Grodd Friended Me" Clip

The Flash is introducing a new status quo in the second half of its sixth season, playing off of the fallout of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" in some pretty unexpected ways. If you want to see where the series' story will go next, ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at this week's upcoming episode, which is called "Grodd Friended Me". In a scene, which you can check out above, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) goes to Captain Joe West (Jesse L Martin) for help in investigating the conspiracy of Black Hole.

Of course, the audience knows that the Iris in this scene is really a twisted doppelganger of her, after the real Iris was sucked into the mirror universe in the midseason premiere. Even just in the past few episodes, Iris has had a much more prominent role in the series' events, something that was a priority for the cast and crew.

"Whenever we can, the intention is to pepper in what makes Iris West-Allen and not define her by her marriage to a man. I love marriage. It's great, but that's not how people should be defined," showrunner Eric Wallace said in a recent interview. "One of the most important things for me when I took over as showrunner of The Flash was to really make sure that Iris Allen-West was an equal character with equal time and equal stories to her male counterpart, Barry Allen — to establish equality, not just as a wife and a spouse. No, no, no. As a reporter, and as an individual with her own interests and her own stories, and, even more importantly, to show the independence of a working African American woman and bringing all of that out."

"It's always been really important to me that Iris has agency, and that we see her at work, contributing," Patton explained in a 2018 interview. "I always say ' These characters, us as women, we're so much more than the man or the woman that we are in a relationship with.' And so, I really wanted that for Iris, and I hope we do it justice next season. I'm a little worried how we fit that into the world that we've created with Star Labs. But if they can do it right, I think it can be great. It would love to see Iris being a dope reporter, like she is in the comics."

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Grodd Friended Me" will air tonight, February 25th.

