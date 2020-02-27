David Dastmalchian Wraps Production on The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad has been in the works for a while now, and James Gunn recently revealed the film wrapped its production in Panama. However, the director clarified that there's still some work to be done and that the cast hasn't completely finished filming. According to Gunn's latest Instagram post, one member of his star-studded cast has officially wrapped production: David Dastmalchia. Dastmalchian is known for playing Kurt in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp and has also appeared in The Dark Knight, Blade Runner 2049, Twin Peaks: The Return, and more.

Here's what Gunn had to say about Dastmalchian's final day on set: "And that’s a wrap on @dastmalchian who gave me this amazing art by @lukas.ketner as a wrap gift! I happened to be wearing my @countcrowley T-shirt (Dave and Lukas’s great comic series). Thanks David - you’ve been amazing to work with in every way. I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve cooked up. ❤️," Gunn wrote. You can check out the post below...

Many people commented on Gunn's post, including Dastmalchia and his co-star, Steve Agee:

"You give us all so much, @jamesgunn. Your imagination is a superpower. 💙 & thanks always!," @dastmalchian wrote.

“🔥🔥🔥,” @steveagee replied.

Yesterday happened to be Agee's birthday, and Gunn continued to be tight-lipped about who the actor is playing. Agee isn't the only big mystery surrounding The Suicide Squad's cast. Fans are also eager to find out who John Cena will be playing. In a recent interview, the wrestler-turned-actor praised Gunn's work on the film. Though it's yet to be confirmed, Cena is rumored to play Peacemaker in the movie.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

