The Batman Adds Gil Perez-Abraham in Secret Role

Production is ongoing on The Batman in London but the cast is still coming together. Matt Reeves' new film has made a new addition with The Hollywood Reporter bringing word of the latest casting reveal. Young actor Gil Perez-Abraham has been added to the cast in a secret role apparently, so secret it's unclear if he'll be playing a hero or villain. Perez-Abraham's career up until this point has been supporting and minor roles, having previously appeared in episodes of Pose and Orange Is the New Black. He'll also reportedly appear in the upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the new spin-off on AMC.

Perez-Abraham joins a stacked ensemble cast that features Robert Pattinson as the titular hero of Gotham alongside Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

"Matt directing this Batman [is exciting]," Sarsgaard said at the Television Critics Association's press tour earlier this year. "The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There's something about it that has an edge, it's young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That's what it felt like to me, a song like 'I Bleed.' That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn't so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it."

Reeves' has previously teased his take on the character compared to the other versions of Batman that have been released, calling it a "point of view-driven" and "noir" Batman story.

"It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional," Reeves said. "It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman is scheduled to open in theaters on June 25, 2021.

