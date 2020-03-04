The Batman Star Jeffrey Wright Teases Sound of the New Batmobile

Earlier today The Batman director Matt Reeves debuted new photos from the set of the highly anticipated World of DC movie, offering a fresh look at Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight along with his ride. The modern take on the Batmobile is quite reminiscent to the vehicle used by Adam West's Batman and a pretty far departure from the likes of the Batman's vehicles from The Dark Knight trilogy and Batman v Superman. Fans quickly flipped out about the Batmobile's new look and they weren't alone as some of the cast sounded off too with co-star Jeffrey Wright reacting to the reveal and teasing something else about the car.

Reacting to Reeves' photos, Wright tweeted: THAT SHIT!!!, and followed it up with a cryptic tease about the sounds of the car adding "Wait ‘til you hear it."

Wait ‘til you hear it. 💦😱 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) March 4, 2020

Frankly the sounds of the various Batmobiles have all been just as distinctive as the looks for each car, compare the rocket-propelled Batmobiles of the Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher era to the tank-like Tumbler of The Dark Knight trilogy. This new Batmobile looks liken an all-black Dodge Challenger that has made some major Bat-themed additions, that in mind it would be easy to think that the car will have a traditional sound but considering Wright's tease it seems likely there will be some manipulation by the sound department.

Wright will take on the part of Commissioner James Gordon for the film and previously teased his preparations for the role with a photo of his comic book research. Among the things he revealed to have been reading was the Golden Age Batman comics with the first appearances by the titular hero and Gordon. The Westworld star joins a long line of fan-favorite actors that have previously filled the role of Batman's ally in the Gotham City Police Department including Gary Oldman from Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight movies and most recently J.K. Simmons in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Joining Pattinson and Wright in the film is a major ensemble cast including Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Reeves is directing from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin.

The Batman arrives in theaters on June 25, 2021.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.