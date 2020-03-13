Kevin Smith Reacts To Rumor Johnny Depp Is Playing The Joker In The Batman Movie

Production is well underway on Matt Reeves' The Batman, which apparently does not plan on stopping in the wake of the global pandemic of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The film is already stacked with villain characters but unconfirmed rumors are circulating around the internet about another. The unverified rumor has gained traction online though as fans have latched onto the idea, with fan art of what it might look like already making its way online. Now the ultimate Batman authority Kevin Smith has sounded off on the possibility of Depp being eyed for the part.

"There;s a big rumor going around that says they've been talking to Johnny Depp about possibly playing The Joker in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie," Smith said on the Fatman Beyond podcast. "Now this is the first anyone's even heard about there being a possibility of a Joker in The Batman movie, on the heels of the Joker which one Oscars and made over a billion dollars and Joaquin just locked that part town, but it looks like now this is an Oscar bait part. Who the f**k wouldn't want to play The Joker? Heath Ledger won an Oscar, Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar, and of all the actors out there that could possibly take a role of the dice on The Joker, Johnny Depp (is) actually kinda f***ing perfect."

Smith went on to downplay the truthfulness of the rumor, unclear about where it came from, but said that it could be a very fun prospect for fans to see.

"You gotta admit he'd be fun man, like of all the parts he's played he's kind of perfect for a take on The Joker."

Though Depp as The Joker is unconfirmed, and frankly a pipe dream, production on the film is ongoing with Robert Pattinson playing the titular hero. He'll be joined by Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Provided there are no major delays, the film is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Other upcoming DC movies include Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.