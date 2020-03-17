Black Adam: The Rock Reveals What Drew Him to Movie, Says Character Is as Powerful as Superman

It's but a matter of time before Dwayne Johnson becomes a hero within Warner Brothers' World of DC cinematic universe. Until production on Black Adam begins later this year, Johnson is keeping his schedule busy with other projects here and there. With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most, if not all, film productions around the world, the fan-favorite actor took to his Instagram account Tuesday afternoon for an impromptu Q&A session with his fans. Over the span of the 12-minute video, Johnson compared the powers and skillset of his character in the DC Universe to that of Henry Cavill's Superman.

"Black Adam has been with me for over ten years now," Johnson tells his followers on IGTV. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

The actor adds, "Even then, ten years ago, I just wanted to wait for the timing to feel right and it feels like now with the man that I've become, I'll be able to bring a little bit of my own life lessons and philosophies and engrain them in the DNA of this character."

You can watch The Rock's lengthy fan Q&A in its entirety above. Johnson had previously offered similar comments in a separate interview, suggesting becoming an actual superhero was — and is — a dream come true.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

Black Adam is currently set to hit theaters on December 22, 2021.

