First Look At A Major DCU Villain Revealed, And It’s Even Wilder Than We Imagined

The DC Universe has had an uneven year so far in 2026: Supergirl may not have taken flight in theaters, but Lanterns has become a major cultural phenomenon that has once again proven the appeal of the DCU brand in a prestige TV format (see also: The Penguin). However, just when it seemed like DC could conquer the television format in a way Marvel Studios hasn’t, news dropped that the next big live-action show being fast-tracked at DC Studios is one no fan ever expected… or asked for.

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James Gunn’s Superman (2025) was a hit reboot of the iconic character and a successful introduction to the DCU for mainstream viewers. Superman may have made a star of its titular character (and actor David Corenswet), but it also had some breakout supporting characters, including Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s newsroom sidekick, Jimmy Olsen (Syler Gisondo). Now Jimmy will be featured in a spinoff TV series, featuring one of the most fantastical DC villains around. The People v. Gorilla Grodd is already in production, and now we have our first look at the titular DC supervillain.

First Look At DCU Gorilla Grodd Revealed On Set of The People v. Gorilla Grodd

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Gorilla Grodd in The People Vs Gorilla Grodd pic.twitter.com/EX2fGv7ANn — ATL DC (@AtlantaDCFans) September 9, 2026

What’s blowing DC fans’ minds is not so much the sight of Gorilla Grodd being an actor in a Gorilla Suit, but rather the setting of the scene. This looks like a flashback to Grodd graduating from college, which is not inconceivable as a portion of the villain’s backstory, but is pretty humorous to see being created as a serious Hollywood franchise production. The immediate reaction from fans seems to be a collective sentiment of “…What?” if not “Whyyyyyyyyy?!”

Some people are hoping that this scene isn’t about Grodd at all, but rather some other resident of Gorilla City (DC’s secret city of intelligent Apes). That’s all possible, but the shot of the Gorilla in gray robes certainly seems to suggest that it’s Grodd.

To be fair, at this point we know enough about superhero TV and movie-making that we can reasonably expect Grodd to be realized onscreen through a combination of practical effects (gorilla suit), CGI visual enhancements, and perhaps even some animatronics or puppetry.

Who Is Playing DCU Gorilla Grodd?

Gorilla Grodd in “Creature Commandos” / DC Studios

Actor Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal, Scream 7) will be doing “mostly voice acting” to play Grodd, but suddenly, that “mostly” word is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Will Tatro be in the gorilla suit? By his own words: maybe?

“It’s mostly voice acting,” Tatro previously told the Pardon My Take podcast. “And I think they’re gonna use my expressions. I don’t know exactly the tech. They asked me if I would be interested; it’s the same guys that did American Vandal that are doing this. I don’t know how much I am supposed to say. I feel like they are pretty strict about this stuff. But I’m hyped. I feel like I was born to play a gorilla.”

More to come…