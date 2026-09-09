Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central #1 Is Able to Straddle the Worlds of Police Procedural and DC Comics (Review)

Batman: Bad Seeds is currently entwining the Bat-books in its implacable vines and it’s been quite a ride so far. These big Batman events can be kind of annoying at times, especially if you’re reading something Bat-tangential like Nightwing, but so far this one has been a blast. The Green is overtaking Gotham City, Mayor Poison Ivy is on her way to save the one person who matters to her, GCPD Commissioner Vandal Savage is using the situation to grab even more power, and the Bat-Family is caught trying to save lives all while figuring out how to stop nature from retaking Gotham. Batman: Bad Seeds – Sunset #1 kicked off the event with aplomb and so far, the creators have been delivering with every issue.

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We’re also getting the return of one of the greatest titles in Batman history because of this event, with Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central #1. Back in the early ’00s, Gotham Central was one of the most beloved books of it era, concentrating on the police force of the DC Multiverse’s most dangerous city, with creators like Greg Rucka and Ed Brubaker giving readers the kind of superhero crime comic that has often been missing from the Big Two. I don’t know if we should call this a reboot of that sainted volume, but it’s a fantastic crime comic that finds a way to do what Gotham Central should do – give us a superhero police procedural of the highest magnitude.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Writer Christopher Cantwell is able to make the fantastical elements of Gotham play perfectly with the more mundane, leading to an exciting little yarn There aren’t really any glaring flaws in the book, it’s just not a perfect story Artist Jacob Phillips’ style is able to hit the sweet spot between crime and superhero comic art A story that shows that DC’s creators understand how to use the ideas of Batman: Bad Seeds to tell the best Gotham stories possible

Christopher Cantwell Does a Fantastic Job of Blending the Fantastic and the Mundane

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Christopher Cantwell came to comics from the world of prestige television. While he’s never exactly been on the A-list side of things in the comic industry, his books are always rather good, taking familiar concepts in some fun directions and doing fantastic character work. Picking him to do a Gotham Central reboot (of sorts) was an interesting choice and he immediately shows it was the right choice. Jim Gordon has rejoined the GCPD as a patrolman and Cantwell is able to perfectly capture the voice of the former commissioner. There’s the dark, dry humor, the competency, the refusal to let anyone suffer, and the sheer world-weariness that make Jim such a beloved character. If you love Jim Gordon, this book is for you and if you don’t, you’re still going to love this comic.

One of the things that made the original Gotham Central work was that it never lost sight of the mundanity of police work and this book is no different. Sure, the Green has taken over Gotham City, but that doesn’t mean that police work stops. I think that’s the thing I enjoy the most about the book; Batman: Bad Seeds is one of those events that can only happen in a superhero universe, a disaster on another magnitude. This issue is able to get across the insanity of the situation while also having a degree of realism that could be hard to present in a story like this. There’s a part of me that feels like this event was the wrong time to bring back Gotham Central, but it honestly works way better than you’d imagine it would. It’s able to feel like a more realistic crime comic, but it never downplays the fantastical nature of its setting and overall storyline. It hits that sweet spot that only the best superhero crime comics can reach.

Jacob Phillips’s Art Brings the Story to Life Flawlessly

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Batman books right now have some of the most amazing artists you could ask for, so anyone doing Batman: Bad Seeds tie-in miniseries is going to be compared to some of the best around. The art bar is set pretty high and artist Jacob Phillips is able to easily clear it. I think the best way to describe his work is to say that it’s the perfect kind of style for a Gotham Central book, his thick lines, strong detail, and adroit character acting really bringing out the best in every scene. It’s a standard style for a crime comic, giving the issue a realism that more fantastic comic art wouldn’t give it. However, Batman: Bad Seeds is all about the Green taking over the city, the least realistic thing ever, so more realistic art could be a problem.

It never is, though. Phillips is able to take the insane setting of the story and make it look just as real as everything else. The first few pages set the scene, as Gordon and his partner drive through a city gone mad and it feels like something out of a run of the mill superhero comic, not a more mundane crime comic. While I won’t say it looks realistic or anything like that, Phillips is able to keep it from overpowering the grounded nature of the story. His colors are also gorgeous, the lighting of each scene setting the mood of the panels perfectly. The various shades of green help get across the feel of a city under assault from the Green, with the harsh light of the indoor scenes giving the book a nice dichotomy between natural and man-made. This is some fantastic art and it helps elevate an already great book.

Gotham Central is a legendary comic, so getting another chance to see it is always a treat, especially when it comes with creators the caliber of Cantwell and Phillips. The creators are able to capture the crime comic feel that made that book such a treat for ’00s readers and combine it with the insanity of an event like Batman: Bad Seeds, creating a compelling book that will hook you from the first page. It’s not exactly a perfect comic, but it’s so good that it doesn’t really matter.

Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central #1 is on sale now.