March may have felt like it was a thousand years long but believe it or not time is still moving forward and that means we are getting closer to the debut of Stargirl. The new series is set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, May 18 followed by its network debut on Tuesday, May 19 on the CW. With that debut getting closer, each day seems to bring more and more details about the series, including the recent reveal of the DC Universe poster for the series featuring not just Stargirl, but much of the series' supporting cast. But, who are those other characters that will make up Courtney Whitmore's story? Who is S.T.R.I.P.E.? What about Wildcat? And who is the Injustice Society -- and how does Stargirl already differ from the comics based on what we already know? If you've got these questions, we've got answers with a brief rundown of the major characters in the upcoming Stargirl series. From how Courtney goes from Star-Spangled Kid to Stargirl to who the heck Sportsmaster is, here's a brief primer on the comics versions of the key players on Stargirl as well as what we know about their tv counterparts so far. From original creator and comic book writer Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger) as she moves to Blue Valley, Nebraska after her mother remarries Pat Dugan and inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The live-action superhero drama reimagines the 1999 Stargirl comics and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. Stargirl is lovingly inspired by Johns’ late sister, who was killed in a plane accident. Read on for who's who on Stargirl!

Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl Played by Brec Bassinger in the upcoming series, in comics Courtney Whitmore is the stepdaughter of Pat Dugan (who himself was S.T.R.I.P.E., the sidekick to the original Star-Spangled Kid -- more on both of these later). She finds the Star-Spangled Kid's gear in Pat's belongings, in large part to annoy him as her mother's marriage to Dugan has prompted the family to move from Los Angeles to Nebraska. She ends up joining the Justice Society of America and changes her identity from the Star-Spangled Kid to Stargirl after being given Starman Jack Knight's cosmic staff. The series' version of Courtney deviates just a bit from her comics origin. As we've seen in teasers for the series, she actually finds Starman's cosmic staff in the basement and the staff "chooses" her to take on the fight for Justice.

Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. In comics Pat Dugan served as the adult sidekick to teen superhero Sylvester Pemberton, the Star-Pangled Kid. A skilled mechanic, Dugan pilots S.T.R.I.P.E., a 15-foot robot he created to accompany and protect his stepdaughter, Courtney Whitmore, when she becomes the second Star-Spangled Kid. Luke Wilson plays Pat in the upcoming DC Universe/The CW series.

Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite Played by Anjelika Washington in the upcoming series, Beth Chapel is the second Doctor Mid-Nite. In comics, Beth is a medical doctor who steps into the role as an aging Charles McNider spent less time in action as the hero. As Doctor Mid-Nite, Beth has a number of powers, including perfect night vision and the ability to see in the dark with infrared lenses. It is not yet clear how Stargirl will adapt Beth's story, though the series will also feature her predecessor, Charles McNider (played by Henry Thomas).

Yolanda Montez/Wildcat Born with superhuman powers as a result of experimental drugs given to her mother while she was pregnant, Yolanda Montez has retractable claw-like fingernails and cat-like agility and, when her godfather the original Wildcat is crippled saving a child, she takes up his identity and becomes a hero herself. She is played by Yvette Monreal on Stargirl.

Rick Tyler/Hourman Son of the original Hourman Rex Tyler, in comics Rick Tyler picked up the Hourman mantle after using of his father's power-giving Miraclo pills to save the life of Beth Chapel. Despite his father's objection, Rick continues to be a hero as Hourman with the powers of superhuman strength and endurance, enhanced speed and durability and flash forwards that allow him to see one hour into the future. He will be played by Cameron Gellman on Stargirl. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. will play Rex Tyler.

Sylvester Pemberton/Starman In comics, Sylvester Pemberton was the original Star-Spangled Kid, a kid superhero who had an adult sidekick, Pat Dugan. A superb athlete, Pemberton for a time used Starman's cosmic staff and later had his own "cosmic converter belt" that allowed him to fly, among other things. Played by Joel McHale on Stargirl, the series appears to be combining Sylvester with Jack Knight/Starman, who is himself the second Starman.

Lawrence "Crusher" Crock/Sportsmaster Member of the Injustice Society, Lawrence "Crusher" Crock is the villain Sportsmaster. A master athlete and hand-to-hand combatant, he uses sports-themed weapons against his opponents. In comics, Crusher was a frustrated athlete who turns to a life of crime and was a foe of the original Green Lantern. On Stargirl, he will be played by Neil Hopkins and appears to be a major antagonist for Courtney.

The Injustice Society Every team of heroes needs some villains and that's where the Injustice Society comes in. A team of supervillains with a roster that has shifted and changed over the years, the Injustice Society are the main antagonists of the Justice Society of America in comics. On Stargirl, their confirmed members are Sportsmaster, Dragon King, and Tigress, though as we've seen on the official DC Universe poster for the show, there are more, potentially including Icicle and Count Vertigo.