Crisis on Infinite Earths Showrunner Opens up About Ezra Miller's Flash Cameo

✖

While there were a lot of surprises in the Arrowverse's epic "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event, there was one that that no one saw coming. In a truly stunning moment, television's Flash (Grant Gustin) encountered the big screen's Flash (Ezra Miller) while lost in the Speed Force, trying to bring the Arrowverse's heroes together to make a final stand against the Anti-Monitor. Since then, it's been revealed that the Flash-meets-Flash moment was carefully orchestrated, but now Marc Guggenheim is opening up with even more details about the fan-favorite moment.

In a recent appearance on the Fake Nerd Podcast, Guggenheim said that the approval for Miller's cameo came late in the process for the crossover -- but it was better late than never.

"There were certain things that we knew were not touchable and the cinematic universe -- before that call -- fell into that category," Guggenheim said. "The nice thing about doing something for years is you're there for all the changes. You're there for the personnel changes, and you're there for the philosophical changes and the changes in policy, and this just happened to be one of those situations where people changed their minds. I was so glad that they did, even though the change of mind did come after we were wrapped on the whole crossover. So it came very late, but as they say, better late than never."

He went on to explain that getting a piece of the cinematic universe into the crossover is still something he can't believe "Crisis" was able to pull off.

"I did feel like the cinematic universe was the one that got away," Guggenheim said. "If you were to ask me, short of bringing Christopher Reeve back to life, what would you most want to do I would have said include the cinematic universe, and I still can't believe that we were able to do that. The funny thing is, once we got the approval, it came together almost easier than any other cameo. I mean, certainly, there were other cameos that were a lot harder to pull off, that required a lot more scheduling creativity or financial creativity or logistical creativity, you name it! This sort of all came together really nice."

Of course, putting together the cameo did require some coordination. Guggenheim previously explained that he worked hand in hand with DC's Jim Lee to make it happen.

"Basically, I was really working hand-in-hand with Jim," Guggenheim said earlier this year. "From the moment we found out that this was a possibility, to once we knew Grant Gustin was cool and on board with it and Ezra was on board with it, I would send drafts of the scene to both Jim Lee and Adam Schlagman and we would just go back and forth. The trick with the scene is that I didn’t want to and they didn’t want me to do anything that stepped on the toes of the Flashpoint movie that they’re developing. So, we really worked hand-in-hand. Jim was really great about just making sure that all the parties were talking to each other, that nothing was getting stalled. He was a cheerleader when he needed to be, a diplomat when he needed to be. He really stepped up in every way one could do it. His enthusiasm really helped make this possible."

What did you think about Miller's "Crisis on Infinite Earths" cameo? Let us know in the comments below.

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.