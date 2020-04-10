The Batman: Matt Reeves Reflects on the Loss of Crew Member Andrew Jack to Coronavirus

At the end of March, the sad news broke that Andrew Jack, actor and dialogue coach, passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The 76-year-old Hollywood veteran appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi as General Ematt and also provided the voice of Moloch in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Many people who knew Jack from the Star Wars franchise took to social media to honor him, including JJ Abrams. Before his passing, Jack was working on The Batman, which is one of the many films currently put on hold over the threat of the coronavirus. Director Matt Reeves recently addressed if he'll change anything during the shutdown and provided an update about the film. While speaking with Deadline, the director also reflected on the loss of Jack.

“He was a lovely and special person and it’s one of those things where it makes you re-prioritize and realize how fragile everything is. I’m tremendously focused on the movie, and, of course, it’s nice to be able to stop. But the real thing I’ve been thinking about is the state the world is in, and hoping that everyone is going to be OK and that everyone is going to social distance and do everything to be safe, because it’s a very scary time,” Reeves shared.

Jack's passing was shared by his representative, Jill McCullough, who said that he had died in London. Jack was born Andrew Hutchinson in 1944, the son of an actor and a horticulturist. He himself went on to have a career as a dialect coach and became one of the most prominent in the industry. In addition to his work on some of the newest Star Wars films, Jack also had a history with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He worked as a dialogue coach on Captain America: The First Avenger, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He also worked extensively on the Lord of the Rings trilogy and was responsible for the various dialects of Middle-earth as well as the Elvish language so integral to the film and lore as well as the Black Speech of Mordor. Jack also worked on Peaky Blinders, multiple James Bond installments, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and many, many more.

Jack's final acting role was in Rising Wolf, which is expected to be released this year.