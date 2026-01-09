James Gunn’s Batman Reboot Is Right to Copy Zack Snyder’s Most Controversial Choice

Very little is known about the status of Batman in the DCU, but James Gunn’s upcoming reboot is right to copy Zack Snyder’s most controversial Batman choice. Batman is one of DC’s most iconic characters, which is why it’s so surprising that he has had very little presence in the DCU. Batman had a brief cameo in Creature Commandos, but with The Brave and the Bold still being several years out, there’s no telling when we will see a new Batman in live-action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When James Gunn first announced the new DCU, a new Batman movie was part of the franchise’s initial slate. The Flash director Andy Muschietti is tied to the film, and it is expected to heavily focus on the Bat-Family characters. However, almost nothing has been said about The Brave and the Bold since these initial announcements, meaning that Batman’s role in the DCU is still a mystery. But, there are very welcome hints that the DCU Dark Knight will be older, just as he was in the DCEU. And that would be a good thing.

Why Batman Could Be Older in the DCU

Batman’s appearance in Creature Commandos implies that he’s older, as he appears in a flashback of Doctor Phosphorus’ backstory. On top of that, the fact that The Brave and the Bold will have a Robin in it is further evidence that the DCU will feature an older Batman. It would be strange for the DCU to focus on a Batman going through his origin story while also mentoring a Robin. If other Bat-Family members appear as expected, this would imply that Bruce Wayne is even older.

Having an older Batman in the DCU is risky: it was one of the most controversial decisions that Zack Snyder’s DCEU made. Ben Affleck was in his 40s when he appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, making him older than most of the other live-action Batmans in their first appearances. Jason Todd was already dead when Bruce first appeared, meaning that the DCEU’s Batman had already lived through some of the character’s most significant stories.

While some fans may not see it as the best move, having an older Batman is the best fit for what the DCU has been so far. Outside of Superman, most of the DCU’s heroes have already existed in this world for a while. Characters like Guy Gardner, Hawk Girl, Mister Terrific, Peacemaker, and more simply exist rather than being introduced via origin stories. Superman is the one exception to this rule so far, with him being comparatively early in his superhero career.

Having Batman be an older hero in the DCU would further contribute to the universe’s lived-in feel. This would allow Gotham to already be populated by Bat-Family members and members of Batman’s rogues gallery without having to introduce each one through an origin story. Batman’s impact on other characters could be the focus, with his relationship with the Robins, Batgirl, and the other being what makes this iteration unique.

Having An Older Batman Does Create One Major Superman Problem

While having the DCU’s Bruce Wayne be older is a smart call for solo Batman movies, it creates a problem for any team-ups between Batman and Superman. In most iterations of the characters, Batman and Superman are around the same age. If Batman is older, however, a potential World’s Finest or Justice League project would force the two characters to have a pretty big age gap. This means that, rather than seeing each other as equals, Batman could see himself as a mentor to Superman.

This would be a wildly different dynamic than what most DC fans are used to. A Batman that is a decade or two older than Superman would risk the DCU’s main characters feeling more like the MCU’s Iron Man and Spider-Man than Iron Man and Captain America. While this could work, it is definitely something that could turn fans off to the universe.

However, this age difference would make Batman and Superman’s ideological divide more interesting. The duo’s age gap could further emphasize their different beliefs. It makes sense for an older superhero like Batman to be jaded and cynical, and a younger one like Superman to be more optimistic and hopeful. This type of divide already exists between Superman and the Justice Gang members, so it would make sense for the DCU to carry this over to Batman when he is introduced.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!