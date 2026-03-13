Defunct Netflix Animation Series is Returning (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

While Netflix has become a big player in the animation world, this doesn’t mean that every original for the streaming service will remain on the platform forever. Unfortunately, some fan-favorites have recently been nixed from Netflix. Thanks to licensing issues, shows like She-Ra And The Princesses of Power, Tuca & Bertie, Dead End: Paranormal Park, and Inside Job have left the platform. Luckily, a major animated original that has multiple seasons is making a comeback in a way that many might not have seen coming, and it’s returning later this month. It’s time to once again get into the robot.

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Voltron: Legendary Defender was removed from Netflix in 2024, which was all the more surprising considering the animated series ran for a staggering eight seasons. However, since the show was made in conjunction with DreamWorks, licensing had seemingly been the cause for why it was removed from the streaming service. Luckily, a complete DVD box set is now available for pre-order on the official website, which you can check out by clicking here. Set to be shipped on March 31st later this month, this will make for one of the only ways that you can revisit the anime remake that garnered quite the following.

Voltron’s Future

Netflix

In 2024, the team responsible for Voltron: Legendary Defender took the opportunity to discuss the show’s departure from Netflix, stating, “Voltron: Legendary Defender was not produced by Netflix. It was produced by DreamWorks Animation and licensed to Netflix. That license is expiring. There is a chance the license gets renewed; those discussions are ongoing between all parties involved.” While the series has not found a home with a new streaming service, there is the possibility that Amazon might pick up the baton, considering what the company has in the works.

Amazon MGM recently finished production on a live-action adaptation of Voltron, with the likes of Henry Cavill, Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, and Daniel Quinn-Toye confirmed to be a part of the cast. While none of the roles have been confirmed for these actors, we have to imagine that we’ll learn more since the release window for the movie is 2027. With Amazon releasing a live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe this summer, it seems the company is going all-in on the nostalgia train.

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the latest animated series focusing on the giant mech, here’s how the DVD box set describes its content, “From days long ago, from uncharted regions of the universe comes the original series, DreamWorks Voltron: Legendary Defender. DreamWorks Animation reimagines one of the most popular fan-favorite shows of all time in this comedic action-packed show. Five unsuspecting teenagers, transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war, become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron Legendary Defender.”

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