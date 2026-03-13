Jujutsu Kaisen Introduces a Character On Par With Gojo

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! The ongoing Season 3 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is adapting the Culling Game, the second-to-final arc of the series. It’s going to be even more intense than the Shibuya Incident Arc as the series prepares for the final stretch of the story. With Satoru Gojo out of his way, Kenjaku has successfully orchestrated a deadly battle royale and forced around a thousand sorcerers to participate in it. Japan doesn’t have nearly as many sorcerers and curse users, but Kenjaku managed to awaken some of them by altering their souls.

Additionally, he also used many innocent people as vessels for the ancient sorcerers. One of the newly awakened sorcerers is Fumihiko Takaba, a beloved character among manga fans. While he briefly made his appearance in Season 3 Episode 3, the latest Episode 10 formally introduces him. Despite his comical appearance and eccentric personality, Takaba is one of the most powerful characters in the series.

Takaba Is One of The Characters in Jujutsu Kaisen Who Can Surpass Gojo

Gojo is the strongest sorcerer in the modern era and is often used as a standard of power within the Jujutsu world. While the story has revealed that a handful of his students have the ability to surpass him, it’s not limited to them. Even a newly awakened sorcerer like Takaba has more than enough talent to be on par with Gojo. Out of all the characters, Takaba has the most insane ability, which allows him to turn any scenario he finds funny into reality. In a one-on-one battle, it’s a technique that has the highest chance of rivaling Satoru Gojo himself.

While the anime has yet to explain the true potential of Takaba’s powers, the final arc in the manga specifically states that the newly awakened sorcerer can surpass Gojo. Without Takaba on the side of the sorcerers, defeating Kenjaku would have been incredibly difficult. Most of the sorcerers were busy holding Ryomen Sukuna off, which is why Takaba, Yuta, and Aoi Todo teamed up against Kenjaku.

The goal was to deal with the villain without exhausting the sorcerers so they would have enough strength to fight Sukuna as well. Despite having such unimaginable powers, Takaba isn’t conventionally strong, which created a set of hilarious situations while he was going against Kenjaku. While Yuta Okkotsu dealt the final blow, he only managed to do it thanks to Takaba distracting the villain. The character has only one major fight in the Culling Game, which doesn’t reveal much about his true abilities.

