5 Best Versions of Joker Ranked By Who’s the Scariest

The Joker is a character who has undergone countless transformations over the decades, each version reflecting the cultural and creative shifts of its time. Some versions lean into his comedic roots, presenting him as a clever trickster whose crimes are laced with dark humor and irony. Other versions amplify his sadistic and violent tendencies, turning him into a full-fledged monster who revels in pain and destruction, far removed from his clownish facade.

What truly defines the Joker, regardless of the version, is his ability to adapt to different tones and genres. Whether portrayed as a psychologically complex foil to Batman or as an embodiment of pure chaos, each version of the Joker serves as a reflection of the era in which he was written. From zany prankster to homicidal maniac, the character’s flexibility is what has allowed him to remain one of the most compelling villains in comic book history.

5. The Silver Age Joker (1950s-1960s)

During the Silver Age of comics, the Joker shifted away from his sinister roots to become more of a goofy prankster. While his antics ranged from absurd schemes to elaborate gags, this version of the Joker was far from scary. His crimes often involved oversized props, harmless tricks, and plenty of slapstick humor, making him more of a clown than a true menace. Though this Joker was entertaining, his lack of malicious intent removed any genuine fear factor.

However, the Silver Age Joker could still unsettle readers. His obsession with Batman was as relentless as ever, and his unpredictability hinted at a more dangerous persona lurking beneath the silly exterior. This version of the Joker proved that even in his most comedic incarnation, he could still be unnerving due to his sheer eccentricity and love for chaos, even if it was all played for laughs.

4. The Bronze Age Joker (1970s)

The Bronze Age marked the Joker’s return to his darker, homicidal roots, making him scarier than he had been in decades. Stories like The Joker’s Five-Way Revenge by Denny O’Neil and Neal Adams showcased a version of the Clown Prince of Crime who was cunning, ruthless, and terrifyingly lethal. In this era, the Joker was no longer a harmless prankster — he was a cold-blooded murderer willing to kill anyone who crossed him, from random henchmen to innocent civilians.

What made the Bronze Age Joker particularly chilling was his intelligence and the sheer joy he took in his crimes. He wasn’t just a killer; he was an artist of chaos, leaving corpses and madness in his wake. This era restored the Joker’s reputation as a true force of terror, setting the stage for his evolution into even more horrifying versions in later decades.

3. The ‘Death of the Family’ Joker (2012)

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Joker from the Death of the Family storyline brought the character to a grotesque new level. Having literally cut off his own face and then reattached it, this version of the Joker was a walking nightmare. His mutilated visage, combined with his obsessive desire to destroy Batman’s relationships with his allies, made him one of the most terrifying incarnations of the character.

This Joker wasn’t just scary because of his appearance — his psychological warfare was just as horrifying. He targeted the Bat-family with surgical precision, exploiting their fears and insecurities to dismantle their confidence in Batman. His twisted idea of “love” for the Dark Knight was both grotesque and unsettling, proving that this Joker was willing to do anything to get Batman’s undivided attention, including tormenting everyone he cared about.

2. The ‘Endgame’ Joker (2014-2015)

In this storyline, Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo took the Clown Prince of Crime to new heights of horror. The Joker was revealed to potentially be an immortal being who had plagued Gotham for centuries, turning him into a near-supernatural force of evil. His ability to infect Gotham with a deadly virus that turned citizens into violent maniacs only solidified his role as a terrifying, godlike figure.

This Joker’s unpredictability and escalating cruelty made him more nightmarish than ever. He didn’t just want to hurt Batman — he wanted to destroy Gotham itself and prove that he was Batman’s ultimate nemesis. Whether or not he was truly immortal didn’t matter; what mattered was that this Joker represented the ultimate, unrelenting chaos that Batman could never fully defeat, making him one of the scariest Jokers in comic history.

1. The ‘Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth’ Joker (1989)

Grant Morrison and Dave McKean’s Joker from Arkham Asylum is the undisputed king of nightmare fuel. This version of the Joker is a surreal, almost demonic figure who thrives in the twisted halls of Arkham Asylum. Equal parts grotesque and enigmatic, he is portrayed as a chaotic, sexually charged, and psychologically impenetrable force of nature. His dialogue and actions blur the line between madness and malevolence, making him truly unpredictable and terrifying.

What makes this Joker so scary is how he warps reality itself. McKean’s haunting, abstract art style amplifies his otherworldly presence, making him less a man and more a manifestation of Gotham’s collective insanity. This Joker isn’t just a threat to Batman — he’s a threat to the reader’s sense of comfort and understanding. His ability to embody pure psychological terror cements him as the most frightening Joker to ever grace the pages of a comic book.

