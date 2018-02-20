Family Guy Season 16 Sneak Peek Features Adam West

At Comic-Con International: San Diego, Fox released a sneak peek at the season sixteen premiere of Family Guy, which includes one of Adam West‘s final, posthumous scenes for the series. Now that sneak peek has been released online.

The preview, seen above, shows Mayor Adam West Segwaying through the streets of Quahog. He pauses to pick up a rat who was scurrying away with a dollar bill in its mouth. West puts the rat in his pocket and comments as they continue on their way that this could be a Geico commercial.

West died from leukemia in June at the age of 88. Though best known for playing Batman in the 1960s Batman television series, West also played Mayor Adam West in sixteen seasons of Family Guy.

Like others in Hollywood, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane released a statement following West’s death. The statement reads:

“Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend. Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show.

He knew comedy, and he knew humanity. I am beyond fortunate to have had the privilege of working with him, and he will be profoundly missed by all of us. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you have given, Mr. Mayor. You’re irreplaceable.”

Family Guy producer Steve Callaghan later confirmed that West had already recorded his performances for the sixteenth season of Family Guy. The Family Guy team also released an Adam West tribute reel featuring highlights from West’s time on Family Guy. The series paid tribute again by airing the episode “The Dating Game” after West’s death, a recent episode that focuses on the mayor. An “In Loving Memory” memorial card was attached to the broadcast.

Family Guy‘s sixteenth season premieres Oct. 1 on Fox.

Adam West became an icon by playing the Caped Crusader on ABC’s Batman television show, which became a surprise hit when it premiered in 1966. West’s Batman is known for its campy humor and though the character has taken a darker and more serious tone over the decades, the television series remains a fan favorite.

West was born William West Anderson in Walla Walla, Washington in 1928. He took the stage name Adam West when he began his entertainment career in Hawaii in the 1950s, starring in local kids shows.

West is survived by his wife, Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

