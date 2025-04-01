Xbox Game Pass Just Quietly Announced One of its Biggest Additions of 2025

Xbox Game Pass just quietly announced one of its biggest day-one games that will be added to the service later in 2025. In the first months of the year, Game Pass subscribers have already been treated to quite few fantastic games. New additions to the service in 2025 have included Balatro, Enter the Gungeon, Avowed, Atomfall, Sniper Elite: Resistance, Madden NFL 25, and EA Sports College Football 25. This lineup should get even stronger in April as games like South of Midnight and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 will also be arriving immediately on Xbox Game Pass. And while we don’t yet know what else will be hitting Game Pass throughout the year, Xbox has now confirmed that it will be ending 2025 on a high note when it brings one of the most anticipated indie games to the Game Pass library.

Recently, developer Chucklefish finally lifted the veil once again on Witchbrook, which is its upcoming life sim where players can attend a school for witches and wizards. Clearly inspired by the Harry Potter series, Witchbrook was announced many years ago and quickly drew interest from those who enjoy games like Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon. Since the time of its announcement, though, news on Witchbrook has been hard to come by. That is, until recently.

Shown off once again with a new trailer, Chucklefish confirmed that Witchbrook is now slated to launch later this winter on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition, it will also be a day-one addition to Xbox Game Pass, which means that those subbed at the Ultimate tier of the service will be able to play it right away.

While it remains to be seen how players will react to Witchbrook, the simple fact that it’s rolling out on Game Pass is a pretty big deal as this could be one of the biggest indie releases of the year. Assuming that Witchbrook does become the next major indie hit similar to Stardew Valley, it could warrant yet another reason to subscribe (or stay subscribed) to Game Pass.

To learn more about Witchbrook and what it will entail, you can get a look at the game’s latest trailer and synopsis below.

Witchbrook

“Welcome to Mossport, a vibrant seaside city, where Witchbrook College opens its doors to aspiring witches like you! Discover magic and mystery in Witchbrook, a spellbinding witch life-sim for up to 4-players. Start your life as the newest resident witch in the bustling seaside city of Mossport. Make friends, find love, and discover a world filled with wonder and charm on the road to graduation and beyond!”