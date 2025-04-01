Steam Users Have Limited Time to Get New 2025 Game for Free

Steam users have roughly three days to score a new 2025 game for free. The free game in question was just released back on March 29, 2025, making it a brand new release. And according to Steam user reviews, it is pretty good. So far, the free Steam game has a 100% user review score. In other words, every single user review for the game not only recommends it, but rates it positively.

The new free Steam game is called Three Sisters, and it’s a “goofy RPG” from developer CFG Studios, who is also the publisher of the game on Steam. To this end, it is notably a debut for CFG Studios, both as a developer and a publisher.

Those that decide to check out the free game on Steam should note that it is currently available in Steam Early Access. As Valve itself notes, this means the game is “not complete” and it “may or may not change further.”

While Valve notes the free game is in Steam Early Access, it does not make any consquential note of Steam Deck compatibility for the game. Rather, the game’s Steam listing says Steam Deck compatibility is “unknown.” To this end, it could run like a dream on Steam Deck, but it’s also possible it doesn’t run on the handheld Valve machine at all. And of course, anything between these two extremes is possible.

“Ever wonder what happened to Vibia and her sisters? No? Well you’re probably in the majority, not many people even heard of them,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game on Steam. “Oh well, here’s what we got to offer I guess.”

“Three Sisters is genuinely unlike any game I’ve played before — it’s strange, unsettling, yet oddly captivating,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “Right from the start, it immerses you into an eccentric world filled with bizarre visuals and characters who blur the line between humorous and unsettling. The artwork is distinctive, unsettlingly detailed, and strangely appealing despite its grotesque style.”

There isn’t any data on how long Three Sisters is. Normally, it is only $5, which in turn suggests a more humble-sized experience. However, some of the user reviews have as much as 46 hours with the game, which suggests the opposite.

