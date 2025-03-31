A Lost Cartoon Network Classic Is Finally Streaming (But With a Catch)

One formerly lost Cartoon Network classic is finally available for streaming, but you’re going to have to live in Australia in order to watch it. Cartoon Network has been going through a lot of changes in the last few years under Warner Bros. Discovery. While many of these shows have returned to broadcast television, or are working on new reboots, there are just as many classics that have been wiped from the Max streaming service as it continues to change its catalog. But as Max has launched in a brand new region, it seems one Cartoon Network classic has made the jump to the streaming service as well.

Time Squad, a series that is incredibly hard to revisit because of its lack of streaming or home video options even after all these years, has actually been added to the launch library for Max in Australia (which you can find here if you live in the region and are subscribed to the service). With the streaming service finally launching in the region with their own shows, it appears that Time Squad’s two season run is a part of these offerings as well. Which means that fans can now easily see the series after its been super hard to watch after all this time.

What Is Time Squad?

Time Squad is a very unique series within the wider Cartoon Network catalog. The series was the first of Cartoon Network’s true originals as it was fully produced by Cartoon Network Studios (rather than share a home with Hanna-Barbera), and was one of the many original efforts that came out of the Cartoon Cartoons era of the network. Premiering with Cartoon Network back in 2001 and running for two seasons, the animated series left a mark with fans after all these years thanks to its unique take on history and how much educational material it actually snuck in with its humor.

But for as good of a show as Time Squad was (especially with the top tier voice talent behind it such as Pamela Adlon, Mark Hamill, and Rob Paulsen as the central trio), it’s been very hard to revisit. Whether its due to its content as it apes many famous historical figures with new spins in a Peabody and Sherman type of way, or through license issues in other matters, Time Squad hasn’t been available for streaming for quite a long time. Not only that, but it’s not even properly available on DVD or other home media offerings. So this will likely be the first time many fans get to see the show as it was.

What’s Next for Cartoon Network?

Although there have been many shuffles for classic franchises like Time Squad with Cartoon Network, many of these franchises have actually had a revival in surprising ways in the last few years. Not only are many coming back to broadcast television thanks to Adult Swim’s nostalgia fueled Checkered Past block showcasing them every weekday, but some of these series are even working on new revival projects. It’s not like that’s going to be the case for Time Squad, but even getting to watch that show is a big victory in and of itself.

It’s now a time where many of these classics can even find new life again, and some like The Powerpuff Girls are working on new revival projects now in the works as well. It’s a good time to be a fan of these Cartoon Network classic shows, and now it’s easier than ever to watch this one (if you live in Australia).