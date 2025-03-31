PS Plus Users Have 24 Hours to Get One of 2024’s Biggest Games for Free

All PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 have roughly 24 hours to download one of 2024′ biggest games for free. Whether a PS Plus Essential subscriber, a PS Plus Extra subscriber, or a PS Plus Premium subscriber, this offer is available. Come April 1 though, the offer will expire, leaving even PS Plus subscribers no choice but to fork over $70 for the 2024 release like everyone else.

Of course, as a free PlayStation Plus game, not only is a PS Plus subscription required to access the free download, but to retain it. In other words, those that download the game for free via PS Plus will retain free access to it, perpetually, as long as they maintain an active subscription to at least one of the three tiers of the Sony subscription service. If their subscription lapses, they will lose access to the free download, and any other free download made via PS Plus, until they subscribe back up.

As for the free game in question, it is one third of February’s free games offering. For the month of February, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection are all free with any tier of PS Plus. The highlight of this month is obviously, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, one of the larger profile releases of 2024, which some subscribers insist is better than its contentious reputation suggests.

The fourth major Dragon Age game and a sequel to 2014’s Dragon Age: Inquisition, Dragon Age: The Veilguard was perhaps 2024’s biggest flop, hence how it ended up free on PS Plus four months after BioWare and EA released it. That said, it is still a high profile AAA release that offers up to 80 hours of content for free right now via PS Plus.

Come April 1, all three games above will no longer be free with PS Plus, and will be replaced with the following free games: RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. And these games will be free with PS Plus until May 6, when they will be replaced with more free games that have yet to be announced.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.