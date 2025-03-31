PlayStation Sends Out More Free Gifts for PSN Outage

PlayStation has sent another wave of compensation for February’s historic PSN outage. It began this process earlier this month, but with millions and millions of PlayStation Plus subscribers on PSN to compensate, the process has been an arduous one for Sony. At first, it was thought everyone was going to receive their compensation all at once, but it was quickly obvious this was not the plan as only some PSN users reported receiving their compensation when the process first began at the start of March. Fast forward, and there are still PlayStation Plus users receiving compensation. How many more waves there will be, remains to be seen.

For those that missed it, for the 24-hour PSN outage, Sony is giving all PlayStation Plus subscribers a five-day extension for free. This has been problematic for some PS Plus subscribers, but it’s also been rolled out poorly. Not only has the compensation been released at random in waves, leaving subscribers on the constant lookout for an email from Sony, but sometimes they are being alerted too late.

For example, over on Reddit one user not only confirmed there has been a new wave of compensation sent out but they found about their five day extension to PS Plus three days after it was issued, leaving them only knowing about it and able to enjoy it for two days.

The comments confirm they were not the only person with this issue. Meanwhile, the comments also confirm that many users have yet to receive their compensation, seemingly confirming there are still many waves to come.

It is unclear why this is proving to be such a long and painful process for Sony, but it’s clear this system is not automated and is requiring a massive, manual effort from PlayStation Support, who isn’t doing the best job with the monumental task so far.

This may also explain why PlayStation decided to only compensate PlayStation Plus subscribers, even though non-PS Plus subscribers were also impacted. As the task would have gone from herculean to impossible if this requirement and limitation was not in place.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this problem with the latest wave of PSN compensation. It’s been quiet about the whole process so we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

