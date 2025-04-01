Star Wars: The Old Republic Modernizes Characters in New Update

The BioWare-developed MMORPG Star Wars: The Old Republic has been around for nearly 14 years. Now being handled by Broadsword Online Games, the long-running game allows players to join either the Sith Empire or the Galactic Republic in an adventure that now spans numerous expansions. The developers have kept the game afloat with new updates and content to keep the game fresh over a decade later. Today, Broadsword Online Games continues to do that with a brand new update.

One of the more notable features added with the new Star Wars: The Old Republic update, simply titled “Game Update 7.6.1c, is new character modernizations. Specifically, adjustments and smoother textures have been applied to Human, Cyborg, Miraluka, Mirialan, Togruta, Zabrak, and Chiss character models to improve neckline seams. Players can check out the full patch notes below:

Character Modernization

Adjustments and smoother textures have been added to improve the neckline seams on Human, Cyborg, Miraluka, Mirialan, Togruta, Zabrak, and Chiss throughout the game, especially for player characters.

General

[Speeder Piloting VI] has been renamed to Enhanced Speed Boosters. The speed boost can now be found in the Ability Window under Legacy instead of a temporary ability bar. Updated the description of the ability to clarify how it functions.

All armor moving parts and weapon tunings now display properly in cinematics when the player’s character enters a combat stance with them equipped.

Combat armor moving parts now stop animation when the player starts a conversation in a combat stance.

Missions

[Mount Up!] The Republic mission now mentions the correct mount in its description.

[Ziost: Dead Pulse] The directional arrows are now correctly placed and properly route the player as intended.

Uprisings

[Divided We Fall] Lieutenant Raena’s head texture has been restored.

Basilisk Prototype Venture

Basilisk training missions now properly complete if B3-S1 is summoned and the player is mounted when completing or turning in the mission.

Galactic Seasons

Added description to the Research and Destruction mission

Items

The saddles on the Kaas Typhloractyl, Arcane Kaas Typhloractyl, Coruscanti Typhloractyl, and Advanced Coruscanti Typhloractyl mounts no longer stretch or clip into the player’s legs.

The Peerless Explorer Enviro-Suit helmet is no longer visible on Nautolan and Togruta characters in Character Select.

The Peerless Explorer Enviro-Suit now shows a jetpack animation when the Rocket Boost ability is used.

The Trellis Field decoration no longer has a flickering texture on the field.

The Strap Attachment Tuning is now properly attached to the following weapons: Experimental Blaster Pistol Control Blaster Pistol Experimental Blaster Rifle Side Effect Blaster Rifle

The effects from Bubble Bomb (Orange) and Bubble Bomb (Blue) are now categorized as Buffs.

Bubble Bomb (Orange) now has its own icon.

Fixed an environmental lighting issue on the Dark Honor Guard weapon set that caused them to appear chrome.

Dynamic Encounters

[Hoth: Shield Up! Achievement] The Achievement now properly tracks shots that are blocked with the portable shield.

[Hailstorm Brotherhood] The Hailstorm Champions no longer spawn when their encounters are inactive.

Operations/Operation Bosses