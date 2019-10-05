Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti To Launch Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey Miniseries

With Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hitting theaters early next year, DC Comics is getting out ahead of the trend in the best way they could: best-selling, fan-favorite Harley Quinn writer/artists Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti are returning to the character they made one of DC’s biggest cash cows with Harley Quinn and the Birds of Prey, a four-issue miniseries launching in February. Described as a sequel to their groundbreaking run on Harley Quinn, which began in 2013 and ran for about 5 years and close to 100 total issues (with double shipping, specials, and miniseries), the story will give comics fans an “in” to the world of the movie and vice versa.

Per an announcement at New York Comic Con (and details related by the company’s official blog), the series will also feature the cast of crazy characters from Harley’s Coney Island crew (Harley Quinn, Harley Quinn and Her Gang of Harleys). With Harley finally done with The Joker, she’s moving forward with her life (as only she can) until she’s beset by a rogue’s gallery of Gotham City’s worst villains, the target of a $10,000,000 bounty placed on her head by the Clown Prince of Crime. It will take the help of Black Canary, Cassandra Cain (a.k.a. Batgirl), Renee Montoya, and the Huntress to help Harley and get to the bottom of why The Joker has turned Gotham’s worst loose on her.

“Jimmy and I are so looking forward to this project,” Conner said. “I’m excited to be co-writing it, but it’s been some time since I’ve been able to draw interiors, so I’m doubly excited. Harley is a blast to write and draw; throw the Birds of Prey into the mix and it’s even more fun. And since this will be a mature readers title, we’ll do our best to get away with as many shenanigans as possible!”

“Amanda and I are super excited to be creating this new series for DC,” added Palmiotti. “We’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to let loose on a project with a no-holds-barred Harley story where we revisit Harley’s supporting cast and take her on an adventure back to Gotham. Teaming up with the Birds of Prey, Harley will turn all their worlds upside down—exactly how she likes it. Working with Amanda on the art and storytelling has been a blast so far and this book will be like nothing we have ever done before.”

“The combination of Amanda, Jimmy, and Harley Quinn has always resulted in great stories for Harley fans and this series will be no exception,” said DC SVP and Editor-in-Chief Bob Harras. “Their interpretation of Harley has made her a favorite of fans everywhere. Much like Batman: Last Knight on Earth or Batman/Catwoman, this miniseries is another example of great creative teams who are adding to their storytelling legacy with a memorable sequel.”

Harley Quinn and The Birds of Prey is a 32-page, four-issue miniseries debuting in comic book stores and participating online retailers February 2020 and shipping every other month thereafter; each issue will sell for $5.99. Each issue will also be released under DC’s “Black Label” imprint, identifying the content of this book as appropriate for readers ages 17 and older.