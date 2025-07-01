7 Weirdest Super-Pets of DC Comics

DC Comics is well-known for having a wide array of adorable, superpowered animals that have captured the hearts of many readers. From Krypto the Super-Dog to Ace the Bat-Hound, these pets have always stood loyally by their masters’ sides and helped in the fight for Truth and Justice. But not all Super-Pets are generic dogs and cats. Some are instead truly bizarre animal companions. From a Super-Monkey to a Space Kangaroo, super-pets come in all shapes and sizes. These are the pets that would probably turn a few heads if their owners were to take them out to the dog park for a game of catch.

The DC Super-Pets team has had many members over the years, and these are some of the weirdest animals ever to join their ranks.

7) Flexi

A wacky pet for a wacky superhero, Flexi is a parrot with all the powers of his owner, Plastic Man. One of the most colorful members of the Super-Pets, Flexi can shapeshift into anything he wants, being able to change his size, shape, and density. Unlike other super-pets, no one knows where the plastic bird came from or how he got his powers. Flexi was just introduced as a new member of the Super-Pets, with no backstory given. The mystery behind Flexi’s origin adds to the weirdness of his character, and maybe someday, his past will be explored.

6) Jarro

A smaller clone of the original intergalactic tyrant starfish Starro the Conqueror, Jarro quickly became a fan-favorite character. And thanks to his telepathy, he has even been stated to be the Justice League’s most powerful member. Raised by Batman, Jarro calls the Dark Knight his dad and dreams of becoming a Robin. There have been several times in the comics when he imagined himself in a cute little Robin outfit, throwing batarangs and punching out bad guys. However, due to his genetic heritage, Jarro is often tempted to go to the dark side and cause untold destruction. These urges, though, are quelled by the love and support he receives from Batman and the rest of the Justice League.

5) Beppo the Super-Monkey

Native to the planet Krypton, Beppo snuck into Kal-El’s rocket when no one was looking and traveled with the baby to Earth. Upon crash-landing, Beppo would leave the ship unnoticed and live by himself for many years. Eventually, a grown-up Superman and Supergirl discovered the Kryptonian monkey and made him part of the family. Beppo has all the powers of Superman but is more inclined to cause mischief and play pranks. However, when the world needs saving, the Super-Monkey will always be there to help save the day.

4) Topo

With the power to talk to fish, it’s only natural that Aquaman would become close friends with several marine animals. Of all the creatures in the sea, though, none are as loyal as Topo, the octopus. Aquaman and Topo have gone on many adventures together, with the octopus using his quick-thinking and eight arms to subdue villains. To make things even stranger, Green Arrow taught Topo archery. Topo became so skilled that he could utilize four bows at once. Over the years, Topo would have many different incarnations, with his most recent appearance being that of a giant Kraken. But no matter the size, Topo will always be Aquaman’s most trusted friend.

3) Bat-Cow

There are many weird things in the Bat Cave, but a cow is the strangest of them all. Unlike the other animals on this list, Bat-Cow is just a regular female cow born with a bat-shaped fur pattern on her face. This feature is probably why Batman and Robin chose to save her from the slaughterhouse and test if she was carrying any diseases that the villain Professor Pyg may have infected her with. Damian quickly grew attached to the cow and decided to keep her as a pet while also swearing that he would henceforth be a vegetarian. Bat-Cow eventually donned the cowl and joined the Super-Pets, striking fear into the hearts of all farmers.

2) Jumpa

With a character based on Ancient Greek mythology, one would think that Wonder Woman would have something like a Pegasus or a Griffin as her loyal steed. That would be incorrect, however, as Diana instead rides into battle on the back of a Kanga named Jumpa. Kangas are a species of Kangaroo-like aliens brought to Earth by the Space Amazons, known as the Sky Riders. Kangas like Jumpa are stronger than the average Kangaroo and can fly. For decades, Jumpa seemed to have been forgotten by writers, until in 2021, Jumpa was reintroduced as one of Diana’s oldest and closest companions.

1) Comet the Super-Horse

Comet easily takes the number one spot not just for being a super-powered horse but for having one of the most ridiculous origin stories in all of comic book history. Long ago, Comet was a centaur named Biron, who was turned into a horse by the evil wizard Maldor. Circe then gave Biron the speed of Mercury, the wisdom of Athena, and the telepathy of Neptune. In modern times, Biron discovered that he could transform into a human whenever a comet passed through the solar system, only to revert into a horse once it was gone. As a human, Biron would take the name Bill Starr and start a romantic relationship with Supergirl, all while keeping his horse identity a secret. Thankfully, Supergirl’s time dating a stallion would be retconned and forgotten, with Biron now staying permanently as Comet the Super-Horse.