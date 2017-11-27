DC

Amazon Supersized Their LEGO Sale for Cyber Monday

In celebration of Cyber Monday, Amazon has expanded their holiday sale on LEGO toys to include […]

In celebration of Cyber Monday, Amazon has expanded their holiday sale on LEGO toys to include discounts of roughly 30% or more on a select group of larger sets. Check out the breakdown below.

UPDATE: Cyber Monday sales are also available on a wide range of items sold directly by LEGO. You can shop them all here.

Large sets:

LEGO Star Wars TIE Fighter 75095: $139.82 – 30% off
LEGO Minecraft The Village 21128: $139.59 – 30% off
LEGO Architecture Studio 21050 Building Blocks Set: $86.84 – 46% off
LEGO Ninjago Temple of Airjitzu 70751: $137.02 – 31% off
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 75105: $111.99 – 25% off

The full list of LEGO sale items includes:

10-50% off LEGO Star Wars
10-50% off LEGO Batman
10-50% off LEGO Classic
10-50% off LEGO Duplo
10-50% off LEGO Juniors
10-50% off LEGO City
10-50% off LEGO Technic
10-50% off LEGO Super Heroes
10-50% off LEGO Architecture

Some of the most awesome sets in the general sale include:

20% off LEGO Star Wars Poe’s X-Wing Fighter 75102
30% off LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader 75111
29% off LEGO Star Wars Rey’s Speeder 75099
20% off LEGO Batman Movie The Batmobile 70905
15% off LEGO Super Heroes Batman: Gotham City Cycle Chase 76053

