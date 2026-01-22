Netflix Cancels Cult Favorite Series After Two Seasons (And Fans Are Freaking Out)

Netflix will no doubt be releasing a number of high-profile TV projects throughout the year, and will get even more new content next month, but there will inevitably be a few surprising cancellations along the way as well, and one such example just dropped this week. While Netflix actually revealed the cancellation of two shows at once, one of them happens to be a cult favorite, which will lead to substantial disappointment that it only received two seasons before being cancelled.

According to Deadline, Netflix has cancelled The Vince Staples Show after just two seasons, and the streamer has also cancelled The Abandons after one season. Both shows seemed to have struggled in viewership, but despite those issues, The Vince Staples Show earned rave reviews from critics and holds a strong audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which was indicative of the strong word-of-mouth buzz the show had enjoyed after its initial season.

That makes the cancellation harder to take, though there was a switch-up in the overall vibe between seasons 1 and 2, and that could be part of the reason the show didn’t gain more momentum after it captured so much attention with season 1. At one point, the show was looked at as a pseudo successor to Atlanta, but sadly, the show has now come to a close.

Why Did Netflix Cancel The Vince Staples Show

Netflix hasn’t addressed the cancellation of The Vince Staples Show specifically, but it did provide some statistics and viewership numbers that are key indicators as to why the show might have been cancelled. Those numbers come from Netflix’s Second Half of 2025 Viewership Report, which reveals that after season 2’s release in November, The Vince Staples Show season 2 ranked no. 1446 in that report with 1.7 million views.

For context, The Vince Staples Show season 1 brought in 4.6 million views in a period that was twice as long (specifically from February 15th, 2024, to June 30, 2024). Season 1 holds a 84% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 88%, but season 2’s score isn’t compiled in either category due to a lack of reviews, which might say something in and of itself.

Fan reactions quickly started coming in, including Ellis on X, who wrote, “the writing was on the wall tbh but what a shame.” 3Stacks on X acknowledged some of the faults of season 2 in their reaction, writing, “2nd season felt like it lacked a bit of direction. It was hard to connect with the characters because at times you didn’t know what type of story it was trying to tell.”

TK sees an issue of quality, writing, “they value clout over quality clearly.” Meanwhile, GiD writes, “their marketing wasn’t the best, the show reminded me of Atlanta but a LA version. fire show, sucks Netflix pulls the plug that quick.” Izaiah Reed is clearly upset about the cancellation, writing, “I’ll never forgive yall for letting this show fail and I’ll never forgive Netflix for failing to promote it”

While season 2 might not have met or surpassed the high bar of season 1, The Vince Staples Show had quickly carved out its own lane amongst a crowded TV landscape, and it’s a shame that fans won’t get to see Staples and his team come back swinging for a third season.

The Vince Staples Show seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

