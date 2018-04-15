Amber Heard Shares Photo From ‘Aquaman’ Reshoots

Fans will get to see Mera in action in this year’s Aquaman, and she just gave those fans a sneak peek at behind the scenes.

James Wan’s anticipated Aquaman is currently shooting additional footage, and Amber Heard decided to share a new photo of herself in the Mera costume on social media. You can really see how gorgeous the actual color of the suit is in the image, and Heard shared it with the caption “Aquafied yet again”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the image below.

Aquafied yet again A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 13, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT

Mera made her official debut in last year’s Justice League, but it was only a small part in a fight against Steppenwolf in Atlantis. Her full debut will take place in Aquaman, and Heard has enjoyed being a part of the DC cinematic universe.

“It’s kind of weird,” Heard said. “This is my first time stepping into this universe; my first superhero role was Justice League. I have a small part in this amazing, huge, big collection of all the superheroes,” Heard told E Online. “We followed it up with Aquaman, which we just wrapped up a week ago. I feel incredibly lucky for this to be my entrance into this world. I’m learning the best part of it all is, really, the fans. Better than all the superpowers and all the super personalities that embody them, the fans who love it, and the energy behind it—that’s been the most rewarding, amazing surprise of it all.”

Heard is in fantastic shape for the role, and while she doesn’t mind training, she does miss some things she enjoyed before.

“Let’s just say I missed chocolate so much,” Heard said. “But now I’m wrapped, so it’s back on, chocolate!” The shoot presented other challenges for the cast, as half the movie was shot on land, while the rest was shot underwater. “The last four or five months of shooting, I didn’t have a dry day. I trained for about six months beforehand. A lot of diet, exercise, taking care of yourself—being in the best shape that you can be,” she said. In the end, the training paid off, and Heard felt stronger than ever before. “When your physical strength is elevated,” she explained, “I don’t see how your internal strength cannot follow suit.”

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa and is directed by James Wan, and is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on December 21, 2018.