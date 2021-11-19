Andrew Garfield Reveals Why He’d Never Want To Play The Joker

The idea of playing the iconic Batman and DC villain The Joker is something the Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield admits he never wants to do. Garfield portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. There are also rumors Garfield will reprise his role in December’s Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside current Spidey Tom Holland, and another former web-slinger, Tobey Maguire. However, some fans are now starting to pitch the idea of Garfield taking on the role of a villain, which is something he is not looking forward to doing at all.

Garfield took part in GQ‘s “Actually Me” video featurette, where he went undercover on the Internet and responds to real comments on different platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Quora, Wikipedia, Reddit, YouTube, and TikTok. One comment from a fan was in regards to the idea of him playing the Clown Prince of Crime. “Someone put the idea of Andrew Garfield playing Joker for [Robert] Pattinson’s Batman and after watching ‘The Social Network,’ Mainstream,’ & ‘Silence’ I have to say, I’m very interested in seeing him be a Joker,” the tweet reads.

“No, no way,” Garfield responds as he shakes his head. “I wouldn’t go near it. Sweet of you to think that it’s possible. But I don’t think I could ever do it because of what Heath [Ledger] did, what Jack Nicholson did. And, but then, of course, Joaquin did his own genius thing.”

The performances Garfield references are Heath Ledger’s memorable role as Joker opposite Christian Bale in 2008’s The Dark Knight. The big-screen debut of Joker came in 1989’s Batman starring Michael Keaton. Jared Leto is the last person to play The Joker, appearing in a post-credit scene of this year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max.

As far as the actor returning to put on his Amazing Spider-Man suit once again in No Way Home, Garfield continues to deny any involvement in the film.

“Listen, I’m not in the film. I love Spider-Man, I always have, I was so happy to have played the part. I’m so excited to see what they do with the third one,” Garfield said on The TODAY Show. “Just like you are, to be honest. That’s not the diplomatic answer, I really, really mean it.”

“I love Tom Holland, I love [director] Jon Watts, I love [producers] Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, and what they’ve done with those movies and that character,” continued Garfield. “It’s an important character to me. So I’m just really excited to see what happens in the third one, as you guys are.”

