Another ‘Justice League’ Trailer Released With Different Scenes

With the release of the new full trailer for Justice League, Warner Brothers has also released an alternate version of the trailer on Instagram.

The alternate Justice League trailer, seen in the post below, contains some new dialogue and footage by comparison to the first trailer released on Sunday morning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the new footage are several flashes of action sequences. However, a scene which appears to be Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman recruiting Ray Fisher’s Cyborg to her world-saving team is also tossed into the new cut.

As for whether or not Green Lantern will be in the film, it’s still a mystery fans will have to wait for the film to find out, but the first footage of Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent was finally unveiled!

Justice League releases in theaters on November 17, 2017.