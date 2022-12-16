Aquaman 2 Star Amber Heard Begins Training for Mera Return

✖

Aquaman 2 is set to begin production this summer in the U.K. and Amber Heard is getting in shape for her return as Mera in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Heard took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself training in the gym. Earlier this month, Heard teased her return as Mera with a throwback photo to the first Aquaman movie's production. Heard also isn't the only member of the Aquaman 2 cast getting ready for the film. In January, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shared some of his preparations to return as Black Manta while Aquaman himself Jason Momoa joked back in March about his Aquaman 2 diet.

Check out Heard's training photo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

While some have expressed that they'd like to see Heard replaced as Mera due to ongoing court battles with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard has previously confirmed her return, telling Entertainment Weekly that she's "super excited" about the fan love and excitement for the first film and returning to all of that.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm so excited to film that. Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don't dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality. Only the fans actually made Aquaman and Aquaman 2 happen. I'm excited to get started next year."

Plot details on Aquaman 2 are currently a mystery, though filmmaker James Wan told fans during last year's DC FanDome that Aquaman 2 would have a "horror sensibility".

"Just like the first movie had a touch of my horror sensibility in it, in regards to the Trench sequence, I would say there will be a little bit of that in this next one," Wan said when answering fan questions ahead of his appearance at the fan event. "I think it's something that's a big part of who I am, and it just naturally comes out in these kinds of films."

Aquaman 2 is currently set to open in theaters on December 16, 2022.