Review: The Revolution Begins Now in ‘Aquaman’ #30

The world of Atlantis may be in upheaval, but Aquaman‘s comic series has rarely been in better form.

Minor spoilers incoming for Aquaman #30, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aquaman has been ousted from his throne, but that hasn’t hurt the series. In fact, it’s been quite the opposite, resulting in an Aquaman who finds himself struggling with identity for the first time in a long time. It stems from being cast out by his own people, but Arthur is also quickly learning that not everyone seemed to have a voice in that decision.

Writer Dan Abnett has successfully brought Arthur’s supporting cast up from the depths, and this story of a growing resistance benefits greatly from the investment. You don’t care about a revolution if you don’t care about the players, and Abnett has devoted enough time and page space to reap those rewards. Abnett builds Jurok Byss up in just a few pages, while he’s taken his time revealing how crucial Vulko is to Atlantis’ survival. All of these role player’s feel like characters as opposed to plot devices, and it will only continue to pay off as this storyline moves forward.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action]

This series has also built up the Aquaman family as a whole. Arthur, Mera, and Tempest all feel far more fleshed out than in series previous, and that continues to be the case here. Everyone feels important to the story, and that goes for the villains as well. Corum Rath might be losing it, but he still commands the page like few others, and introducing a new player will only ratchet up the action going forward.

Visually, Aquaman continues to be one of the best-looking comics on the market. Stjepan Sejic brings this underwater world to the page in ways few others can, delivering action sequences and characters that are bigger than life. When a revolution starts in Aquaman, you feel it, and the art is a big reason why.

Aquaman has consistently been one of the best books of this DC Rebirth era, and issue #30 shows why. If you’ve been looking for a place to hop on, now is as good a chance as any, and it will be a decision you won’t regret.

Rating 5 out of 5 Stars

Aquaman #30 is in comic shops now.