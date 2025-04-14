Steam Giving Out Free AAA Game for 48 Hours Only

Steam is giving out an acclaimed AAA video game right now, but the deal is only going to last for 48 hours in total. More so than any other video game marketplace, Steam is perhaps best known for its fantastic sales on its expansive library of games. While there are plenty of great deals happening at any given point for Steam games, occasionally, some titles on the platform will be given out for nothing whatsoever. Now, another such promotion along these lines has come about, and it has resulted in one of the best free games on Steam in quite a long time.

As of today, developer 4A Games has chosen to give out its popular shooter Metro 2033 Redux for free on Steam. Originally released in 2010, Metro 2033 came to Xbox 360 and PC platforms and quickly became a hit. It went on to spawn multiple sequels in Metro: Last Light and Metro: Exodus, which would arrive in the years to follow. In addition to these sequels, though, 4A Games also remastered the original entry in what would be dubbed Metro 2033 Redux. It’s this version of the game that is now available to snag on Steam for free. And best of all, it’s also verified for Steam Deck users.

Typically, Steam games that are free like this don’t last long, and this promo for Metro 2033 Redux is no different. This deal is only set to be active until 11:00am ET on Wednesday, April 16th. At that time, the game is expected to return to its normal retail value of $19.99. In short, you’ll want to act quickly if you want this Steam freebie for yourself.

To make this offer even better, 4A Games has chosen to heavily discount Metro: Last Light Redux on Steam as well. Even though it’s not completely free like Metro 2033 Redux, the follow-up installment is now retailing for a mere $2.99. So if you wanted to pick up the first two games in the Metro series on Steam, you could do so for less than a cup of coffee.

Metro 2033 Redux

“Metro 2033 Redux is the definitive version of the cult classic Metro 2033, rebuilt in the latest and greatest iteration of the 4A Engine for Next Gen. Fans of the original game will find the unique world of Metro transformed with incredible lighting, physics and dynamic weather effects. Newcomers will get the chance to experience one of the finest story-driven shooters of all time; an epic adventure combining gripping survival horror, exploration and tactical combat and stealth.

All the gameplay improvements and features from the acclaimed sequel Metro: Last Light have been transferred to Metro 2033 Redux – superior AI, controls, animation, weapon handling and many more – to create a thrilling experience for newcomers and veterans alike. With two unique play-styles, and the legendary Ranger Mode included, Metro 2033 Redux offers hours of AAA gameplay.”