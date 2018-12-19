‘Aquaman’ B-Roll Footage Released

Ahead of the domestic debut of Aquaman this weekend, Warner Brothers has released a promotional video feature B-roll footage and behind-the-scenes clips of the upcoming movie.

The footage — which can be seen above — largely focuses on the film’s protagonist Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). In fact, the footage starts off with a few minutes of behind the scenes shots of Momoa and Patrick Wilson’s Orm with a huge fight.

Amber Heard’s Mera is also seen through the footage, often times speaking with Aquaman director James Wan as they work on set.

The movie is performing astonishingly well overseas, having made over $260 million without even opening in the United States. According to a recent report from EW, Aquaman is tracking anywhere from 40 to 100 percent higher than Wonder Woman, the best-performing DCEU movie to date.

Though there’s not one single person responsible for Aquaman‘s success so far, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to say Wan had a massive role in the development in the flick. According to The Conjuring alum, he wanted to make his own standalone film even though it’s connected to the large DCEU.

Speaking to ComicBook.com earlier this year, Wan mentioned that it was important for him to be able to make his own film.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established in Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman swims into theaters December 21st.