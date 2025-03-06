DC’s Absolute Wonder Woman Just Revealed Her Most Powerful Weapon…and It’s Not Even Close

Play video

DC’s Absolute Wonder Woman has had no issue holding her own amongst the Absolute Trinity and is easily one of the most powerful heroes in this Darkseid-crafted world thus far. Between her superhuman strength and her ability to wield magic, she is a force of nature, and yet somehow the weapon she just received in Absolute Wonder Woman #5 is easily the most powerful weapon in her ever-growing arsenal, and it’s not even close.

The issue begins with Circe gifting Diana a new weapon, and its name is translated into the word Sacrifice. The weapon in question is a green glowing lasso, and as Circe explains, it gives Diana the ability to transform anything, but what she holds will determine the shape of that transformation.

Diana uses this weapon in battle for the first time but things don’t go so smoothly, and Diana is uncomfortable with the brutality of it. The lasso is capable of Transmogrification, and while Diana thinks it a bit cruel, Circe is merely preparing Diana for battles to come, and those are battles that demand a more brutal and direct sort of weapon, something Hecate confirms in her exchange with Diana as well. All of this leads to Diana having Circe teach her how to truly harness the weapon, and we see the results in her final battle with the Tetracide.

Diana tries to find a weakness in the Tetracide, and it finally becomes clear what she must do. As Circe first told her, whatever she holds will determine the shape of the transformation. Diana puts this into motion by becoming the vessel of the transformation, causing her to fully evolve and transform into the legendary Medusa, complete with the snake-like tail and serpent-filled hair.

Not only does she meet the Tetracide head-on, but the monster’s many eyes can’t turn away in time, and the Tetracide finds itself completely turned to stone as the legendary myth dictates it must. Unfortunately, Diana is still Medusa, and it takes an exchange with a blindfolded Steve Trevor to bring her out of her new form and return her to normal. That’s when Diana delivers a knockout blow to the Tetracide, completely shattering the stone form and destroying the creature where it stands.

This weapon has its drawbacks, as it can be all-consuming, but it is also incredibly powerful and allows Diana to acclimate and adapt to almost any situation or foe. Diana tapped into stories of legend that are far from just stories, and the lasso allows her to bring elements of that to life in various ways, even if that means transforming herself in the process. Wonder Woman’s giant sword, her magic, her fire-breathing Pegasus, and even the magical arm she uses can’t hold a candle to the raw possibilities of her lasso of transmogrification, and odd are this isn’t the last time we’ll see it work its magic.

