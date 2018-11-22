‘Aquaman’ Has Already Beaten One ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Record

While Aquaman doesn’t even hit theaters until later this year, it’s already taken at least one record from Avengers: Infinity War.

The anticipated film hits theaters in December, but it is already snatched a new record. Aquaman is now Atom Tickets’ top “advance ticket sales in 24 hours” record holder. The previous holder of the record was Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War, and while this doesn’t mean Aquaman will beat that film out in the box office department, it’s admittedly a good start for it nonetheless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those first 24 hour tallies include the exclusive Amazon Prime advanced screening for Aquaman, which is set to take place on December 15th in 1,000 locations. Atom is the exclusive ticket seller on that promotion, which no doubt helped a bit regarding the record, but even without those, it seems Aquaman is off to a strong start.

Aquaman also impressed over on Fandango, as it surpassed both Venom and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Part of the excitement seems to be in how different the movie is from other DC offerings, and for director James Wan it was important to keep this movie in its own world and not focus on the greater movie universe.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan told ComicBook.com. “After Furious Seven and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious Seven, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters.”

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, December 21st.

[H/T Deadline]