Warner Bros. Officially Rebooting HBO’s Cancelled Sci-Fi Series as a Movie

There are a lot of great sci-fi franchises, but few with as interesting a history as Westworld. Originally a sci-fi western written and directed by Michael Crichton, the 1973 movie followed guests at a theme park for adults where they could interact with lifelike robots, except the robots started to malfunction. It was followed by a sequel in 1976, and then even got a short-lived television series, Beyond Westworld, in 1980. Then, the franchise was revived again by HBO in 2016 before that series was cancelled after four seasons. But it turns out that you can’t keep the androids down and Westworld is coming back once again.

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According to Variety, Warner Bros. is currently developing a reboot of the 1973 Westworld movie. The movie does not currently have an attached director, but the report indicates that screenwriter David Koepp, best known for his adaptation of Chrichton’s novel Jurassic Park, has signed on for the project.

HBO’s Westworld Was Cancelled Too Soon—and a New Movie Adaptation Could Be More Timely Than Ever

At this time, there really aren’t any details being shared about the new Westworld movie so it’s unclear if it will be connected in any way to the HBO series. That series was itself a bit of a blend of 1973’s Westworld and its 1976 sequel, Futureworld. When the series debuted in 2014, it was the most-watched first season of any HBO original series at the time (a distinction it would hold until the debut of The Last of Us in 2023.) The series was also critically acclaimed and won numerous awards but saw a decline in viewership leading it to be cancelled after four seasons and, in turn, ended on something of a cliffhanger as a fifth season had been planned to wrap things up but never came to fruition.

However, even if the new Westworld movie doesn’t touch on or connect to the HBO series, it’s a story that could end up feeling more timely than ever. In Westworld, the titular theme park is populated by lifelike android hosts, with guests paying top dollar to indulge in just about any adventure they want with the androids—including simulated fights to the death, sexual encounters, and more. However, the androids eventually begin to revolt.

While the idea of androids or robots revolting against their human masters isn’t exactly a new one—it’s actually a petty common trope in sci-fi—in a world where artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly integrated into our daily lives and, in some cases at least giving the appearance of growing ever more human, the idea of androids being able to defeat their programming to attack humans is scary. That these artificially intelligent androids might be nearly indistinguishable from actual humans is downright terrifying. and could easily play on a lot of our fears about technology and humanity. It will certainly be interesting to see if that is, indeed, the direction the new Westworld goes.

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