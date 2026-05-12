2026’s Record-Breaking Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is Now Available To Watch at Home

Leading up to its theatrical premiere, Project Hail Mary seemed poised to become a very special film. It was generating “masterpiece” buzz months in advance, and a brilliant marketing campaign had cinephiles excited to see it on the biggest screen possible. Some wondered if Project Hail Mary could live up to the hype, and it delivered on all fronts. Not only did it earn widespread critical acclaim, it also broke box office records, exceeding expectations in its opening weekend. Riding waves of positive buzz, Project Hail Mary is one of the biggest hits of the year, earning $656.3 million worldwide as of this writing. Now, it’s about to generate even more revenue on the home media market.

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Project Hail Mary is now available to rent (for $19.99) or purchase (for $24.99) on digital storefronts, including Apple and Amazon. The film hits home media a little under two months after its theatrical debut; it opened in multiplexes on March 20th, so it had over 50 days of theatrical exclusivity. Project Hail Mary is not yet available to stream on Prime Video, and the Blu-ray isn’t out at this time.

Will Project Hail Mary Be 2026’s Best Sci-Fi Film?

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Project Hail Mary is easily one of the best films of 2026 to date, combining jaw-dropping spectacle with heart and humor to tell a story about unlikely friendship. While the visual effects are obviously very impressive (making excellent use of practical methods, such as puppets and large-scale sets), the movie wouldn’t work as well as it does without a fantastic performance from star Ryan Gosling. A case can be made that Project Hail Mary is one of his most challenging roles to date, as a majority of the film rides on his shoulders. He also has to sell audiences on Rocky, and he does a great job of making that dynamic feel believable and captivating.

There’s no question Project Hail Mary set a very high bar for the rest of 2026’s sci-fi films, but it’s still to early to say with any degree of certainty that it will be the year’s best when it’s all said and done. There are some intriguing titles on the horizon, including Disclosure Day, a new original UFO story from the legendary Steven Spielberg, and Ridley Scott’s adaptation of The Dog Stars. Considering the track record of both of those iconic directors, it wouldn’t be surprising to see either of them challenge Project Hail Mary in terms of quality. Disclosure Day in particular seems like it’ll be a fascinating blend of Spielberg’s prior works, mixing elements of mystery, awe, and paranoia.

Then, of course, there is Dune: Part Three, billed as the epic conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s beloved trilogy. Even though it’s set to open directly against Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3 is shaping up to be one of the defining cinematic events of the year. The first trailer teased all the compelling character drama and big-scale spectacle Dune fans have come to expect, and IMAX screenings are already selling out. The first two Dune movies cracked the Best Picture lineup, and if Dune 3 lives up to that standard, it could take the crown.

If any of these films come even close to matching Project Hail Mary, sci-fi fans will have a lot to be happy about in 2026 — much like horror fans had a lot to celebrate in 2025 with the triumphs of Sinners, Weapons, and more. As much fun as it is to debate about which movie is better, it’s not a competition. It’s better for the film industry as a whole if all of these movies do well, as that’ll open opportunities for other directors to come in with their own ambitious projects. Hopefully, Disclosure Day, The Dog Stars, and Dune: Part Three all fully realize their potential as well, which would make it very difficult to determine which one is the “best.” As sci-fi fans gear up for the release of Disclosure Day next month, it’s the perfect time to revisit Project Hail Mary as a refresher.

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