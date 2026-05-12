Toonami’s Strangest Anime is Planning 2026 Return

Throughout the history of Toonami, there have been some big ups and downs when it comes to the Cartoon Network programming block. While the platform was responsible for introducing countless viewers to the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam, and more, this couldn’t save Toonami from facing cancellation earlier in its history. Luckily, the block was eventually saved by Adult Swim and continues to air anime on the cable network to this day. Later this year, one of the weirdest anime adaptations to ever grace Toonami is planning to return to the limelight as Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo has announced a big new 2026 comeback.

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Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Exhibition: DIVE INTO THE BO-BOBO WORLD is the title of the upcoming exhibit in Japan, taking place this September and ending in October. Specifically, the exhibition will arrive in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, this fall, with a return of the exhibit early next year, as it will arrive at a yet-to-be-named venue in Osaka beginning on January 8th, ending its 2027 run on January 24th. Like many other anime exhibits in recent years, Bobobo’s upcoming event is only scheduled to release in Japan, though it proves that there is still a strong fanbase for the bizarre anime adaptation that might earn the title of weirdest series to date. You can check out the first poster for the exhibit below.

toei animation

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo’s Comeback

Toei Animation

The official, hilarious description for the anime exhibition reads, “This project is a “Hajikerist Training Program” designed to liberate the souls of modern people bound by meaning and correct answers. So, stop thinking and become a Hajikerist yourself. That will surely become the energy that will help us survive tomorrow in the modern age. At this venue, you will learn firsthand about the battlefields of Hajikerists, release your energy, and witness their legends. After going through all of this, a magnificent burst of energy will unfold before you. Now, your wildness will be put to the test.”

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo first premiered as a Weekly Shonen Jump comedy series in 2001, eventually going on to receive an anime adaptation in 2003 from Toei Animation. While there has been no word on this anime series making a comeback, there is a sequel series that has yet to be animated. Shinsetsu Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo saw creator Yoshio Sawai returning to the bizarre world, arriving just a few months after the end of the anime adaptation in 2005. With it being decades since the original manga and its anime adaptation ended, many anime fans have lost hope that the bizarre television show would return, though with this upcoming exhibit, we might see the afro-wearing hero make a comeback. This year is also set to see a new stage play take place this summer, proving that the Toonami entry still has gas in the tank after all these years.

What do you think of Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo‘s big comeback? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Toei Animation