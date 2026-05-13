Bleach Announces New Release Ahead of Anime’s Finale

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is gearing up for its grand finale later this Summer, and has announced that a cool new release is coming as the anime readies for its end. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War kicked off its highly anticipated return with a new anime release a few years ago, and fans have already gotten to see three seasons of this revival play out so far. But with only a few more battles to go for Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga, the anime is now at its official endgame at last.

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is returning for its fourth and final phase later this July, and the anime franchise is going all out for the occasion with the release of a special new art book showing off all of the behind the scenes designs for the anime thus far. This special art book for the anime will be hitting shelves in Japan on July 15th (which also happens to be Ichigo Kurosaki’s birthday), and you can check out the cool cover art for the release below.

When Does Bleach: TYBW Part 4 Come Out?

Courtesy of Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity is currently scheduled to make its debut in July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this writing. Fans in the United States will actually get the first chance to see the new episodes before anyone else, however. Episodes 1-3 will be screening across participating theaters in the United States from June 25–29th as part of a massive preview event for the anime’s grand finale. Which means the franchise is going all out for its ending.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Episodes 1-3 will be screening in this event with both the Japanese and English language releases, and include an exclusive behind-the-scenes conversation with original creator Tite Kubo, chief series director Tomohisa Taguchi, and series director Hikaru Murata about the final season’s production. And as the anime nears its grand finale, there are lots of questions about how the anime is going to stick the landing after fans have been waiting to see it for such a long time.

How Will Bleach End?

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

“Fierce battles then erupt throughout the Wahr Welt between the Thirteen Court Guard Squads and the Royal Guard,” the synopsis for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity teases about the final battles. “Ichigo learns about Uryu’s true intentions and renews his determination to protect the world together, as friends who trust each other. Yhwach has surpassed even his own ability, The Almighty… The fierce battle for the survival of the Three Worlds approaches its end. Beyond the chaos of calamity, what lies in wait—despair or hope?”

It’s also been teased that Kubo will be injecting new materials into Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity that weren’t seen in the original manga version of the story. That’s already been the case for the first three seasons of the revival anime thus far, and is definitely going to happen again with the final season. But with this being the grand finale, any new material is going to be much more intriguing as a result.

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