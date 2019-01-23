‘Aquaman’ Crosses $300 Million At Domestic Box Office

Aquaman has no been in theaters just over one month and the latest entry in Warner Brothers’ DC Extended Universe continues to make a splash at box office. Thanks to an extended holiday weekend, Aquaman has officially crossed the $300 million mark at the domestic box office.

The James Wan-helmed flick continues to perform exceptionally well overseas, with foreign box office receipts making up a whopping 71.4% of sales ($759.1m) to date. Aquaman was the first movie set in the DCEU to break the $1 billion mark worldwide and is currently the second-highest grossing movie based on characters from DC Comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Only trailing Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises ($1.084b), Aquaman only needs to bring in an additional $21 million to earn the top spot worldwide.

Domestically speaking, Aquaman has been underperforming when compared to other DCEU projects. Currently the sixth-highest grossing DC Comics film stateside, Aquaman still trailers the last two Nolan Batman films in addition to three fellow DCEU films — Wonder Woman ($412m), Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice ($330m), and Suicide Squad ($325m).

Aquaman star Jason Momoa previously took to Instagram to thank fans from turning a once-undesirable character into the foundation of a new franchise at Warner Brothers.

“BILLION DOLLAR UNDERDOG,” Momoa wrote in an Instagram post. “From Baywatch to making what once was the most disrespected superhero into a billion dollar movie. No one gets to the top without the people that love them. My success is from my fans. All my aloha to everyone that had a hand in making this movie. Mahalo Zack for choosing me and mahalo James for creating this beautiful world.”

The actor previously credited former DCEU architect Zack Snyder with turning Aquaman/Arthur Curry into a “badass” character.

“If people love what we did with Aquaman, it’s all [Zack Snyder] — it’s his brainchild,” Momoa told EW in November 2017 when defending the critically mauled Justice League, the superhero team-up completed by The Avengers director Joss Whedon that went on to claim the lowest box office performance for any DCEU entry.

Are you surprised that Aquaman has performed a well as it has at the box office? What did you think of the flick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Aquaman is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, 2019, Joker on October 10th, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020.