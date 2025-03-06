Microsoft Finally Addresses Major Issue With Xbox Controller

The standard Xbox controller used by many on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has a sundry of issues. One of these issues has finally been addressed by Microsoft, however, it doesn’t have a fix for Xbox fans. It is working on a fix for said issue, but right now the official Microsoft guidance if the problem persists is to revert to a previous Xbox controller update so it goes away. Of course, this is an inelegant solution because it means losing everything else said update did and improved.

Using social media platform X, Microsoft noted that the latest Xbox controller firmware update has affected Bluetooth connectivity for some users. This has also led to performance issues. However, it notes this is only the case with “older non-Xbox devices.” To this end, those having Xbox controller issues while using their various Xbox consoles are experiencing a different, unrelated issue

“The latest Xbox controller firmware update may affect Bluetooth connectivity and performance with some older non-Xbox devices,” claims Microsoft. “If your controller is having Bluetooth-related issues after a firmware update, you can choose to revert your controller to an earlier firmware version to correct the problem.”

Microsoft only suggests this solution for those having “frequent problems.” Further, it also notes “some older model controllers” don’t have this option at all. Unfortunately, this is the extent of specificity it provided.

Last week, we relayed word of many users on Xbox consoles experiencing substantial and varied Xbox controller issues. Microsoft has not addressed or even acknowledged these issues though.

For those interested in attempting the revert update trick, you will need to use the Xbox Accessories App on PC. Console users can do it right from the machine. First, press the Xbox button to open the guide and then go to Profile & System, then Xbox Support, then Get Help, then Help Topics, then Hardware & Networking, and then Controllers. From here, select “My Xbox Controller Has Connection Issues After The Last Update” and then select Check Your Controller’s Firmware.” And at this point it is just a matter of following instructions.

