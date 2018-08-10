Aquaman-Centric ‘Justice League: Throne of Atlantis’ Blu-ray To Get A Special Edition Reissue

Like Batman: Escape From Arkham (which introduced the Suicide Squad) and Wonder Woman before it, DC will reissue the Aquaman-centric Justice League: Throne of Atlantis animated movie as a special-edition Blu-ray and DVD, timed to the release of James Wan’s Aquaman movie in theaters.

The release will be available digitally and on Blu-ray on November 13.

In the film, Arthur Curry discovers his heroic roots, contends with diabolical foes and takes his place as Aquaman beside new “super” allegiances in a story inspired by Geoff Johns’s run on Aquaman. A stand-alone DVD will not be available; Justice League: Throne of Atlantis Commemorative Edition will be available as an Ultra HD Blu-ray combo pack and a standard Blu-ray combo pack. The Blu-ray combo pack will include a DVD copy and digital download.

The reissue include an all-new featurette, “Aquaman: The New King,” as well as audio commentary by former DC Editor and current Creative Director of Animation, Mike Carlin, along with screenwriter Heath Corson.

In the film, Cyborg discovers an imminent threat in the depths of the oceans so powerful that it rallies together the newly formed Justice League. Meanwhile, wandering thousands of feet above the ocean floor is drifter Arthur Curry, a man with strange powers who may be the last chance to bridge the ancient Atlantean world with our own. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of DC’s Justice League must band together as they face off against warmongering Orm, an army of sea creatures, otherworldly weapons and perilous odds.

The cast features Matt Lanter as Aquaman, Sam Witwer as Orm, Jason O’Mara as Batman, Christopher Gorham as Flash, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Shemar Moore as Cyborg, Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman, Jerry O’Connell as Superman, Sean Astin as Shazam, Sumalee Montano as Mera, Sirena Irwin as Queen Atlanna, and Harry Lennix as Manta. Ethan Spaulding directed the film from a script by Justice League: War‘s Heath Corson. The film was executive produced by Sam Register and James Tucker.

You can see a rundown of the bonus features on the discs below. Justice League: Throne of Atlantis – Commemorative Edition contains two all-new bonus features, along with special features from the film’s original release:

Aquaman: The New King (NEW featurette) – An immersive look at Arthur Curry’s evolution from guardian of the ocean to the King of Atlantis and key member of the Justice League.

Audio Commentary (NEW) – Renowned former DC Editor and current Creative Director of Animation Mike Carlin, Creative Director of Animation, and Throne of Atlantis screenwriter Heath Corson share their insights into the legend of Aquaman.

Scoring Atlantis: The Sound of the Deep (Featurette) – Every great film needs a great musical score. Filled with emotion, music takes us on a dynamic journey as we adventure with the hero. Throne of Atlantis takes us on that quest through the eyes of Arthur Curry.

Robin and Nightwing Bonus Sequence – Producer James Tucker provides video commentary for this exciting bonus sequence where Robin and Nightwing join forces.

Throne of Atlantis: 2014 New York Comic Con Panel – The entire, lively one-hour panel discussion between actor Matt Lanter, producer James Tucker, screenwriter Heath Corson, character designer Phil Bourassa and dialogue director Andrea Romano.

Villains of the Deep (Featurette) – From Ocean Master to Black Manta to King Shark, each villain operates from his own deep sense of conviction, presenting an incredible challenge for the hero in Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. This documentary goes into the biographical details of the villains.

A Sneak Peek at The Death of Superman – The Death of Superman is widely considered one of the most popular stories in the Superman canon and the DCU. This sneak peek at the exciting new film discusses the story and its place in pop culture.

A Sneak Peek at Reign of the Supermen – An exciting look at the new film which brings the epic and emotional story of a world without the Man of Steel to life.

Bonus cartoons from the DC Comics Vault:

Batman: The Brave and the Bold, “Aquaman’s Outrageous Adventure!”

Batman: The Brave and the Bold, “Evil Under the Sea!”

Aquaman, “Menace of The Black Manta” and “The Rampaging Reptile-Men”

Justice League Unlimited, “Far from Home”