‘Aquaman’ Director Reveals Comic-Con Posters

As he waits to hit the Hall Stageas a part of the much larger Warner Brothers film panel later this weekend, Aquaman director James Wan took to Twitter earlier today to share a photo of Aquaman posters that will presumably be available at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

The posters, which can be seen below, appear to be a much cleaner version of the Den of Geek magazine cover released earlier in the week. With Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) front and center, the poster also features the likes of Mera (Amber Heard) and Vulko (Willem Dafoe) as Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) and Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) loom large above them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sweet! Large size poster for #SDCC2018 Family portrait —Ocean Master, Black Manta, Atlanna, Vulko, Nereus, Mera, Arthur, Fishermen, Brine, Trench, Atlantean Soldiers. pic.twitter.com/8ZgbK09RcI — James Wan (@creepypuppet) July 19, 2018

“Sweet! Large poster for #SDCC2018,” Wan tweeted before listing all of the characters on the poster.

“The inspiration behind this original work was those classic comic book covers that gave the reader a look at the characters involved in the story and also hints of, and a feel for, their worlds,” Aquaman producer Peter Safran said of the artwork. “It was commissioned by James Wan in the very early R and D stages of pre-production, as he was beginning to define the worlds in which our film would live. It was not originally intended to be a one sheet, but we all loved it so much that we had the idea to transform it into a photorealistic version and use it as a poster.

Previously talking about how he could make Curry different than Superman, Wan previously expressed interest in making Aquaman a more-relatable character by the time his solo movie rolled around.

“Well, I think firstly one thing I’ve been very cautious about doing is making sure that he isn’t Superman,” Wan explained. “From a story standpoint there’s a reason why Aquaman ultimately is powerful. He’s strong because, like most Atlanteans, their bodies are built to withstand thousands of pounds of pressure, they live so far down. So when they come up, their body is… they’re not aliens from another planet, but because of the physics of our planet and all that stuff, when they come up to the surface world their body can withstand really strong pressure. And so where bullets literally bounce off the Man of Steel, bullets can graze these guys and maybe break the skin, and break the flesh, but it doesn’t necessarily penetrate because they their muscle mass and their body mass is much more dense.”

“Even within the world of superheroes I try to find a reason for why how he is the way he is. So he can get beaten up. When he goes up, surface world weapons may have a hard time taking him down, but Atlantian technology can cripple him for sure. It can really destroy him.”

What do you think of the poster? Will you be getting if you’re in attendance at SDCC2018? Let us know in the comments below!

Aquaman is set to hit theaters on December 21, and the first trailer is going to arrive this weekend during DC and WB’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.