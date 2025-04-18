DC Announces New Comics Covers Inspired By James Gunn’s Superman (And They’re Stunning)

It’s a good time to be a Superman fan. Not only are we living in a new golden age of comics for the Man of Steel, but Superman Day is this Friday, April 18. Needless to say, the future looks brighter than ever for Superman. DC has declared this summer to be the Summer of Superman, and christened it with the release of their newest Summer of Superman Special, which is on shelves now and sets the stage for what we can expect to see in comics going forward. But I think we all know the real reason this summer belongs to Superman, and that’s the upcoming release of his new movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But we don’t have to wait for top tier content for Superman. As I said, Superman Day is right around the corner. This year it’s being celebrated on April 18, the 1938 publication date for the first ever Action Comics issue. To celebrate DC is putting together a cast of elite artists to create variant covers for some of Superman’s upcoming stories, all done in the style of James Gunn’s Superman movie. The high flying crew of artists includes famous names like Nicola Scott, Jim Lee, Dan Jurgens, Dan Mora, Jerry Ordway, Jorge Jiménez, Kevin Maguire, and Frank Quitely. That’s a team of steel if there ever was one.

Supergirl #1 variant cover by Nicola Scott & Annette Kwok, publishing on May 14.

Superman Unlimited #1 variant cover by Jim Lee, publishing on May 21.

Action Comics #1087 variant cover by Dan Jurgens, publishing on June 11.

Krypto: The Last Dog of Krypton #1 variant cover by Dan Mora, publishing on June 18.

Superman #27 variant cover by Jerry Ordway, publishing on June 25.

Batman #161 variant cover by Jorge Jiménez, publishing on June 25.

Justice League Unlimited #9 variant cover by Frank Quitely, publishing on July 23.

There’s one more Superman movie variant cover that has yet to be revealed, and that’s Kevin Maguire’s cover for Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #41, which will publish on July 16. Be sure to keep an eye out for when that final cover is revealed. If these other covers are any indication, then this one is going to be just as great to have. Just look at them, they’re absolutely breathtaking.

The upcoming Superman movie promises to be an awesome experience, especially if its trailers and sneak peek are anything to go by. It tackles plenty of Superman’s lore and companions, and there can only be more to see when it finally comes out. Not only is this movie gearing up to be the DC event of the summer, it coincides with the release of plenty of new comics featuring Superman and other Super Family members. The Summer of Superman promises to make this year a one to remember, and Superman Day is going to whet everyone’s appetites for what’s coming in the very near future. It’s a very good time to be a Superman fan.

Superman hits theaters July 11. Check with your local comic shop for all of the upcoming Summer of Superman comics.