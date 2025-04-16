Peacock Now Streaming 2023’s Best Movie

NBC streaming service, Peacock, is now streaming 2023’s best movie. At $7.99/$13.99 a month, Peacock is cheaper than competitors like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. As a result, its library of movies and TV shows is often not as robust or as impressive as its competitors. Yet, it is Peacock that just added the 2023 Best Picture winner at the 96th Academy Awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back at the 96th Academy Awards, American Fiction, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Past Live, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, and The Zone of Interest were all bested in the Best Picture category by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which is the new Peacock addition in question. For those not familiar with the former, you are almost certainly familiar with his work, which includes The Dark Knight trilogy, 2010’s Inception, 2017’s Interstellar, 2020’s Tenet, and many other great movies. To this end, he is the seventh-highest-grossing film director in history.

What is Nolan’s best work is naturally a heated debate, but many would argue it is Oppenheimer, which not only won Hollywood’s most prestigious award, but was the third-highest-grossing film of 2023 thanks to its massive $976 million performance at the box office.

Bolstering all of this, Oppenheimer — perhaps unsurprisingly — has scores on Rotten Tomatoes of 93% and 91%. The former is its score with critics, while the later is its score with the audience.

Those that haven’t seen it, can now do so for free with a Peacock subscription. How long the movie is going to be available via Peacock, remains to be seen, but this is not the first time it’s been available via the streaming service. Consequently, some, if not many, Peacock users may have already streamed it in the past.

As for the movie itself, it follows J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who was instrumental in the development of the first nuclear weapons, which would end up being used in World War II. In the movie, he is portrayed by Cillian Murphy, who is joined by Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and more in a cast brimming with considerable talent.

Play video

Those that decide to take advantage of their Peacock subscription to check out Oppenheimer should expect to hand over 180 minutes of their lives, aka exactly thee hours. Meanwhile, Peacock users should also expect a movie with an R rating, which it has for content that includes nudity, profanity, and sexual content.

Those that want to check out Oppenheimer on Peacock with no ads will need to upgrade their subscription to the ad-free version, which is the aforementioned $13.99 package. This is $6 more than the other tier, which is $7.99, but comes with ads.

For more Peacock coverage — including all of the latest Peacock news, all of the latest Peacock rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Peacock deals — click here.