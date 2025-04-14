Xbox AAA Game Free on the Microsoft Store for Next 48 Hours

Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users can score a free AAA game via the Microsoft Store over the next 48 hours. Once claimed, the free Xbox game is free to keep. However, it must be claimed before April 16, when this offer on the Microsoft Store will expire, and the Xbox game in question will return to its $20 price point. The reason the free Xbox game is also available to Xbox One users is because it is actually a 2014 Xbox One game that is also playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility.

The free Xbox game in question is specifically Metro 2033 Redux, a 2014 remaster of 2010’s Xbox 360 release, Metro 2033. Developed by 4A Games, a studio best known for the broader Metro series, and published by THQ, Metro 2033 is notably the first game in the Metro series. It has since been added to via 2013’s Metro: Last Light and 2019’s Metro: Exodus. Meanwhile, the newest installment in the series, Metro: Awakening, hit back in 2024, but this is a VR-only game.

Back in 2010, the game was only available on PC and Xbox 360, making it an Xbox 360 console exclusive. The former version garnered an 81 on Metacritic at the time while the latter garnered a 77 on Metacritic. At the time, it was a surprise/sleeper hit for THQ, hence why it spawned a series. And as noted, this series is perhaps more relevant than it has ever been thanks to 2019’s Metro Exodus, which took the series more into the mainstream. A follow-up is currently in development, but has not been announced

“In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland,” reads an official description of the game on the Microsoft Store for those unfamiliar with it. “A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age. The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival; with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside. You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat. Your journey takes you from the forgotten catacombs beneath the subway to the desolate wastelands above, where your actions will determine the fate of mankind. But what if the real threat comes from within?”

As the official Metro account notes over on social media platform X, right now there is a bug that shows the game as full price when found with the search navigation. That said, if you go the game page itself the button will change to “install.”

For more Xbox coverage — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it pertains to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass — click here. Meanwhile, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you remember playing this Xbox 360 game 15 years ago?