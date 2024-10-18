Aquaman Returns in New DC Series (And He’s Getting New Superpowers)

Aquaman is joining the list of heroes getting a new series during DC All In. The new publishing initiative spins out of Absolute Power, which concluded with several characters getting changes to how their superpowers work. While a lot of the emphasis has been put on the new Absolute Universe, the main DC Universe is also adding to its catalog. The latest issue of the DC Connect magazine revealed a new volume of Aquaman launching in January. Another tidbit that Aquaman fans will want to know is that Arthur Curry will be rocking a new powerset in the comic.
Jeremy Adams (Green Lantern, The Flash) and John Timms (Harley Quinn, Superman: Son of Kal-El) are the creative team on Aquaman. DC hasn’t said exactly what Aquaman’s new powers are, but judging from the cover and solicitation, the former King of Atlantis will be able to manipulate water. The Aquaman #1 cover by Timms shows the hero forming a sword out of water while he rides atop a hungry shark.
DC also revealed character designs for Mera, Aqualad, and “mammoth water-construct Kaijus” that Aquaman and his allies will have to deal with. A new character named Dagon will also be introduced to help Aquaman on his quest.
AQUAMAN #1
- Written by JEREMY ADAMS
- Art and Cover by JOHN TIMMS
- Variant covers by IVAN REIS, BRAD WALKER, and TULA LOTAY 1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
- 1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD
- Deep Sea variant (Ultra Gloss) by BRAD WALKER ($9.99) Blank sketch cover
- $5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)
- ON SALE 1/8/24
- In the wake of Absolute Power, Arthur Curry’s powers have evolved to powerful new heights, and this is one king ready to use them to kick some serious butt. Mammoth water-construct Kaijus have emerged from each of the seven seas, and only Aquaman’s water-warping abilities can stop them—but not if they kill the good king in the process! Enter Dagon, Arthur’s guide on the quest to unlock the secrets of the “blue.” But what deadly secret awaits Arthur on his journey? It’s an all-new era for Aquaman by acclaimed creators Jeremy Adams (The Flash, Green Lantern) and John Timms (Action Comics) that will leave you cheering!