New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Includes Knight Armor Batman Who Laughs and The Merciless Figures

Two versions of Batman from the Dark Nights: Metal comic storyline are about to launch in a Collector Edition 2-pack from McFarlane Toys. The first is The Batman Who Laughs, the dark alternate Joker/Batman hybrid, this time in his Knight Armor from the issue Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (June 2020). His black armor includes spikes and a flowing cape, making him all that much more menacing. The second figure included is The Merciless, another version of The Batman, this time corrupted by the power of Ares’ helmet. His entire outfit is blood red, a harsh visual representing the violence and anger that Batman has fallen prey to.

If you want to add it to your collection, The Batman Who Laughs (Knight Armor) and The Merciless McFarlane Collector Edition 2-pack #4 will be available starting on July 2nd (most likely around 12pm ET) exclusively at Walmart and at GameStop. Direct links will be added after the launch, so stay tuned for updates. Read on for additional info.

The Batman Who Laughs (Knight Armor) and The Merciless McFarlane Collector Edition 2-pack / Launches July 2nd see at walmart

As you might have noticed, McFarlane Toys loves Batman. That’s no surprise though when you consider just how popular the Bat is and how many comic book storylines can be used as inspiration for new figures. Apparently he’s been in over 23,282 since his debut in Detective Comics #27. The Dark Knight will probably remain the most popular DC character for a while, especially in the comics, but what is the character’s current film destiny? Its still up in the air.

As you know, the DCU is getting a reboot this year with James Gunn’s new Superman launching off the new DC Studios/DC Universe. What’s the fate of the Dark Knight? How long until he returns to the big screen? The last we saw of the Bat was in 2022’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as a relatively new-to-the-mask Batman. In 2024, the sequel to the hit film directed by Matt Reeves was delayed, apparently due to script development. Comicbook’s own David speculates that, “the timing [of the The Batman: Part II delay] suggests Warner Bros. Discovery might be orchestrating a strategic pause to evaluate the box office performance of Superman in July 2025 before committing to the future of Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe.” With Superman now coming to theaters in just a few weeks, the hype for the new universe is only increasing and the fate of Batman and The Batman: Part Two is drawing nearer.



