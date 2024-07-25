SDCC 2024: DC’s Absolute Universe Reveals New Details

Straight from San Diego Comic-Con and DC’s Absolute Power panel, DC Comics has revealed brand new details about their upcoming Absolute Universe, featuring all-new versions of their classic characters. Previously announced as kicking off in October, DC’s Absolute Universe will begin with Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. During DC’s Absolute Power panel the teams behind these new comics were able to pull back the curtain and reveal fresh information about these reinventions of DC’s classic characters.

DC Comics’ Absolute Batman

DC’s Absolute Batman explained

Writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragottawere on hand to break down the new Absolute Batman, revealing their nickname for him, “The Batman Who Lifts.” This new take on Bruce Wayne will be a young man in his 20s who clocks in at 6′ feet tall (7′ feet tall when in the batsuit) and weighs 250 pounds, he’s a big ‘un. This version of Bruce will also work as a city engineer/construction worker who will have a French bulldog with bat ears. Snyder noted that he was afraid to return to Batman after his celebrated run on the character, but noted this is a “top to bottom reinvention.”

Dragotta went on to reveal other characters that got the redesign treatment and who will appear in Absolute Batman, including the new Absolute version of Alfred. Described as an MI-6 agent that makes his way to Gotham City while “hunting a target,” the new Alfred is also not a butler, and never has been. The pair also revealed the first redesigned villain for Absolute Batman, teasing Absolute Black Mask who was shown wielding duel MAC 11s and a terrifying version of his mask.

An Absolute hero needs an Absolute villain… pic.twitter.com/0Cs8MFueE0 — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) July 25, 2024

DC’s Absolute Wonder Woman Explained

As much as Absolute Batman appears to be a major shift from the classic version, DC’s Absolute Wonder Woman appears to push things even further. Unlike her main DCU counterpart that came of age on Themyscira, Absolute Wonder Woman was raised in the Underworld, and you can see it not only in her armor but the fact that she rides on a black skeletal Pegasus.

DC Comics’ Absolute Wonder Woman

DC’s Absolute Superman Explained

Opening up about the project, Jason Aaron revealed that while he wasn’t interested in writing another ongoing title, learning about the opportunity that Absolute Superman presented was too much to ignore. The writer teased that his take is trying to imagine Superman as he if he was being created for the first time in modern day, and that the only other detail he could confirm is that Krypton would explode. Despite the major differences, Aaron reiterated that their intention with this new Absolute versions isn’t trying to veer too far away from who they are at their core.

DC Comics’ Absolute Superman

DC’s Absolute Flash Confirmed

Finally, the DC panel concluded with the revelation of the fourth ongoing series in DC’s Absolute Universe, Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles. No further details were revealed about this version of the character, but a wild piece of teaser art did arrive.